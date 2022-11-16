Listen to the audio version of the article

Good season 2022 for theme parks. To say it Maurizio Crisanti, general secretary of the Association of Italian permanent parks adhering to Confindustria, who explains: «It is still early for a definitive assessment but, considering the excellent performance of water parks and the data currently available for the other categories of parks, we can assume that 2022 will in any case be in line with 2019 levels, when the sector hosted 20 million visitors, invoiced 450 million euros from ticket sales alone, generating a one billion induced income with internal services, such as catering and merchandising , and two billion considering shopping centres, hotels and other proximity services». An overall positive judgment but the companies in the sector are trying to leave behind the consequences of two years of the pandemic which has put accounts and financial stability in difficulty. Of course – he warns if the absolute values ​​have almost returned to pre-Covid levels – the companies in the sector, especially the smaller ones that do not have the capital of foreign investment funds behind them, are still deeply weakened by the losses suffered during the two-year period pandemic, between 50% and 75% of turnover, to which are added the effects deriving from inflation and the rise in energy costs and all other production factors» continues Crisanti. A year of restart in which employment levels have been confirmed: the permanent parks give work to 25,000 people who become 60,000 and more with related industries. Very often these are seasonal jobs and during the start-up phase several parks had difficulties in recruiting personnel, difficulties which often led to a contraction or a reorganization of the offer of services.