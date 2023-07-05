“Then people avoid small hospitals that are good”

Does that mean, like in North Rhine-Westphalia, that an emergency room should be reachable in a maximum of 20 or maybe 30 minutes?

I don’t want to anticipate the negotiations, fixed minute values ​​do not necessarily have to be effective. However, it could make sense that there are exceptions to structural requirements depending on the federal state. I do not share the opinion of Mr. Lauterbach and many other experts that we only need 500 instead of around 1,400 acute hospitals. But clinics will form alliances, and some services can also be taken advantage of by health centers.

Does that mean at least that people with a heart attack only end up where there are left heart catheters – where they are properly cared for?

We will determine the conditions for supply in the performance groups. Cardiology then needs specific staff and equipment such as the left heart catheter. Other requirements apply to other performance groups. Depending on the circumstances, however, it can make sense to deviate from the specifications, for example if the distances are otherwise too great.

