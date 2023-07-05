Home » “Then people avoid small hospitals that are good”
Business

“Then people avoid small hospitals that are good”

by admin
“Then people avoid small hospitals that are good”

Does that mean, like in North Rhine-Westphalia, that an emergency room should be reachable in a maximum of 20 or maybe 30 minutes?
I don’t want to anticipate the negotiations, fixed minute values ​​do not necessarily have to be effective. However, it could make sense that there are exceptions to structural requirements depending on the federal state. I do not share the opinion of Mr. Lauterbach and many other experts that we only need 500 instead of around 1,400 acute hospitals. But clinics will form alliances, and some services can also be taken advantage of by health centers.

also read the interview with the head of the medical association Marburger Bund: “Some hospitals will no longer be able to continue to exist in the current form”

Does that mean at least that people with a heart attack only end up where there are left heart catheters – where they are properly cared for?
We will determine the conditions for supply in the performance groups. Cardiology then needs specific staff and equipment such as the left heart catheter. Other requirements apply to other performance groups. Depending on the circumstances, however, it can make sense to deviate from the specifications, for example if the distances are otherwise too great.

See also  Daily earnings of nearly 100 million yuan in 2021, executives increase their holdings of collective quilts, and the secretary of the board of directors shouts to cherish the 14 yuan Ping An Bank

You may also like

Santanchè, the defense: “Companies not mine”. Conflict of...

Titan: Debris investigation could take more than a...

Istat, household income grows +3.2% at the beginning...

K1 Mini Bitcoin ATM Goes Global: Now Available...

RMB Strengthening Against USD as Profits Surge: U.S....

Santanchè, the defense: “Companies not mine”. Conflict of...

Life as a founder: does money make you...

The Rise of Large Models: China’s ‘Hundred Models...

Bank of Italy: assets seized from Russian oligarchs...

Stock exchange podcast: Newcomer Nucera and the best...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy