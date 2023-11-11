Then, sadism and the (broken) armor of atheism

The case of Indi Gregory

It’s the same tragic script: after the state suppression of Charlie Gard, Alfie Evans, Archie Battersbee, Sudiksha Thirumalesh, it will be Indi Gregory’s turn. According to Robert Peel, the British High Court judge, keeping the little girl, suffering from a serious and incurable mitochondrial disease, alive with artificial ventilation would be a therapeutic fury that would only make her suffer.

Il “good Samaritan” who in addition to the sense of pity also knows how to read the thoughts of newborns, has decided to soothe the suffering of the little girl and her parents, rejecting the appeal to transfer to Italy. In recent days, Father Gregory, although an atheist, had declared that «In court it seemed to me that I had been dragged to hell. There can’t be a hell without a heaven and I want Indi to go to heaven, which is why I had her baptized.” Inconceivable words for a non-believer!

The shock wave of evil embodied by a sadistic and death-hungry tribunal, has unpredictably broken the ideological armor of atheism. A sort of secular miracle paradoxically resulting from an unjust act, opened the father’s eyes and heart. The touch of the bottom of the abyss allowed the poor man to experience the existence of hell and consequently perceive the presence of paradise.

An “unscheduled” gift perhaps more considerable than the daughter’s life itself. Of the whole affair, the shame of the silence of Bergoglio and his men. We can easily do without a church that is totally fugitive on ethical issues and, on the contrary, is very busy looking after the interests of gays and trans people who from the next few days will be able to act as godparents to the newly baptized and engaged.

