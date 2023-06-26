“Then say it if you are Putinians”. FdI, Fazzolari blurts out and warns the League

Fazzolari and the warning to allies: “No scope for discussion”

Tensions in the majoritythere are several open fronts: from the new scenario on war in Ukraineafter the coup attempt by Prighozin to the case Santanchè. FdI did not like the motion presented by the Northern League Romeo on what the Salvinians call the “Vatican line”. Pursue the pace and the mediation by any means. “So say it, if you are a Putin supporter…”. They say that Giovanbattista Fazzolari, at the news of a new agenda of the League on Ukraine, blurted out. The episode – reports Corriere della Sera – obviously dates back to days before the revolt of the Wagner against Moscow. The powerful undersecretary the presidency of the Council did not like it. Probably, you have read in the Northern League document the umpteenth drop of the dripping of “signals” what Matthew Salvini and the Lega they never get tired of giving to Giorgia Meloni and the Brothers of Italy. “Meloni will go to Parliament next week, we will say that the Italian national interest lies in respecting our international alliances and in defending international law, therefore in supporting to Ukraine“.

This is what Giovanbattista says Fazzolariundersecretary to the Prime Minister, in a passage from his interview with beraking latest news, speaking of the premier’s speech in the Chambers on Wednesday 28 June, where the point also on the Russian crisis, in the light of the latest internal events. Fazzolari sees no differences in positioning in the majority parties. “We all agree on the line – he assures – the majority is solid in their support for Ukraine, also because there is no alternative to this. A government-led scenario is not imaginable Melons change position on support for Kievthey are not here scope for discussion“.

