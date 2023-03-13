So the legendary head of the Fed, who raised interest rates radically. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell softening, don’t you think?

Interest is the most important price in the market. It acts like gravity on the ratings. You can see that now with the badly financed and badly managed technology companies. We are closer to the turning point in monetary policy. And there will be a panic reversal. This is currently confirmed by the price movements, for example in bitcoin, dollars and gold. If yields continue to come back and investors realize that central banks are doves in hawks’ robes, then the lid on gold will be off. Then it quickly goes to new all-time highs. We are currently still seeing disinflation. But if the Fed turns around, then that will be the basis for the next wave of inflation.

