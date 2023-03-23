A countercurrent show, the provocative proposal: we use technology against criminals. The comment

Last night we witnessed a surreal show, a sign that the poles have now definitively reversed and we live in a world upside down. And Veronica Gentiles at Controcorrente (Network 4) there was talk of pickpockets active on the Milan and Rome underground. A hot topic, which is coming to the surface thanks to modern technologies that allow private citizens to film thieves with cell phones and to spread their faces to allow people to defend themselves. A natural thing one might say, like the rivers that flow towards the sea, like the sun that illuminates the desert, like the heat that inflames the summer, or the snow that falls at the poles. But evidently, as we said, the world has turned upside down and now there is the fashion to challenge common sense, we don’t know if it’s due to an involution of homo sapiens or some problem connected to mysterious “S-radiations”, ie Stupidity.

It all starts with Monica J. Romano, transgender and Pd councilor at the Municipality of Milan. The “J” -he tells us- is a remnant of the original male name. Romano jumped to the headlines for a post on social media in which she defends the pickpockets that infest the Milan metro: “If evidence of a crime is also collected, this is admissible, everything is sent to the press. Videos with uncovered faces don’t spread, we risk creating targets and I would never want a tragedy to happen by spreading uncovered faces and risking creating targets”.

And then again: “We must never promote DIY justice”. Naturally, the councilor of the Democratic Party was literally submerged in criticism and Matteo Salvini himself wrote: “For Monica Romano, councilor of the Democratic Party, the problem is not the pickpockets but the citizens who take them back to denounce them”. Romano was also the winner of the Super Tapiro by Striscia la Notizia. Luckily, the deputy editor of Il Giornale, Francesco Del Vigo, was also in the studio, who responded in kind to Romano, pointing out the obvious points we were talking about at the beginning, namely that it is good and right to spread the faces of thieves . Likewise, the journalist was also in the studio Annalisa Chirico which was the first to react vigorously to the nonsense heard. Also present was a representative of a Milanese site that records videos and publishes them and a manager of a Roma and Sinti association.

