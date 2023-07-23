Home » there are no hypotheses of amnesty
The government rules out pardons

The Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leodeclared that “there are no” hypotheses of general forgiveness. In his speech to the Senate Finance Committee on delegation taxaccording to the meeting report, Leo gave “on the contrary information about the progress of the procedures scrapping arguing that the number of applications received by the financial administration testifies to its substantial validity”.

In the framework of the ‘scrapping quater‘ – said Leo participating remotely in the forum of theUngdcec (young chartered accountants), which takes place in Pisa – there were “3.8 million applications”, an “encouraging result”: all these applications “will be processed by 30 September”, and then the Revenue Agency will communicate the amount to be paid to the interested parties.

