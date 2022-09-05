Original title: Promoting the system innovation of data element market construction in many places still needs to make breakthroughs

Data as a new element of the factor market is building new productivity.

On September 3, at the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference Data Element Circulation Technology Frontier Exploration Forum, many experts said that although the market has initially taken shape, the construction of the digital market system should be further improved.

Du Ping, former executive deputy director of the State Information Center and honorary chairman of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Big Data Research Institute, said that the data element market should increase the promotion of institutional innovation, especially in areas such as property rights, supply, circulation, and supervision. Major infrastructure construction. Wang Jiandong, director of the Planning Division of the Big Data Development Department of the State Information Center, said at the forum that he is studying and exploring the management of data trading venues.

At the end of last year, Shanghai issued the “Shanghai Data Regulations”. The regulation clarifies the content of data confirmation, data protection and authorized operation of public data. In April this year, Beijing released a draft of the action plan for opening up the entire digital economy industry chain to explore the incorporation of data assets into the asset management system. In June last year, Shenzhen also promulgated the “Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Data Regulations”.

Although local governments attach great importance to the development of the data element market, there are still many challenges to be solved in this market. For example, it is difficult to confirm rights, price pricing, mutual trust, entry and supervision.

Wang Jiandong believes that the construction of the data element market, on the one hand, needs to learn from the successful models and mature experience of traditional factor markets such as land, talent, and capital, and introduce comparable reform experience into the field of data element market cultivation; on the other hand, the data trading market. The construction of the production factor must be based on the unique economic and technical attributes of the data elements, and there are limitations to copying any previous production factor market system.

“The confirmation of data property rights should not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach, but must be based on specific data development and utilization scenarios.” Wang Jiandong said that data confirmation must be designed in the dynamic value chain of data development and utilization. Data confirmation should not only protect the individual interests of relevant subjects, but also promote the development and utilization of data to achieve public interests.

At the same time, it is necessary to establish a data circulation and transaction system that is compliant and efficient, and that combines both on-site and off-site. “The next step is to explore data marketization research, explore the formation of a set of methods for building a unified national trading market, optimize market structure, clarify market elements, and innovate institutional rules, etc., to provide ideas for building a multi-level market trading system.” Wang Jiandong said.

Du Ping believes that in order to promote frontier exploration of data element circulation technology, it is necessary to accelerate the exploration and innovation of artificial intelligence, further expand artificial intelligence market applications and commercialization scenarios, and deepen the circulation of data elements. At the same time, strengthen institutional innovation, especially deepening reforms in data property rights, supply, circulation and supervision.

"It is necessary to deploy some infrastructure construction in advance. It is recommended to consider building root services + public services + computing power services, which are the three major infrastructures for data transactions." Du Ping said.

