Do you remember the very short flight (17 minutes) by Kylie Jenner on a private jet that went viral last week?

It is worth noting that this is by no means the shortest flight taken by a celebrity, in fact it is the richest man on earth, Elon Musk, who has taken flights shorter than 17 minutes on multiple occasions.

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old who advertised Kylie Jenner’s trip on Twitter, has become a point of reference for many as he has been publicly monitoring the private jets of billionaires and celebrities since January. Sweeny said Jenner’s reaction to Jenner’s 17-minute flight was surprising to him because she saw Elon Musk take even shorter flights on his own private jet, without causing as much fuss.

Sweeney states that Musk has flown multiple times from Los Angeles International Airport to Hawthorne Airport, which are approximately six miles – a 10 minute drive – from each other. It’s much shorter than Jenner’s roughly 40-mile flight from Camarillo, California to Van Nuys, California.

“I’m not really [sorpreso] people react, ”Sweeney told CNBC Make It.“ There are so many reasons why they need to be surprised. The fact that (the flights) are even traceable, that it’s a celebrity and it’s a fast flight. “

Sweeney, a second-year student at the University of Central Florida who creates software for UberJets, controls 30 Twitter accounts that track the private jets of Russian billionaires, celebrities and oligarchs. The handle of him more popular than him, ElonJet, tracks Musk’s movements and went viral in January after he turned down Musk’s offer of $ 5,000 to close the account. We point out that perhaps he did not make a wrong choice considering the fact that he currently has about 500,000 followers.

The accounts, which began appearing in June 2020, automatically publish flight coordinates from the code Sweeney wrote to pull data from public websites such as ADS-B Exchange, which publish the location, altitude and speed transmitted by any federally regulated aircraft.

Sweeney points out that the data can sometimes be misleading. Particularly short flights could often be explained by a simple logic: the pilot drops his passenger at an airport and then parks the plane at another nearby airport.

“I think Jenner’s short flight was to park the plane in Camarillo, while they get off at Van Nuys,” the same is true of Kim Kardashian. It is probably cheaper to park the plane in Camarillo, ”Sweeny says in a tweet.

Hip hop star Drake, whose location is also tracked down on CelebJets, supports Sweeney’s theory. In a Tuesday comment on an Instagram post about Drake’s extra-short flights, the rapper wrote: “They are the only ones who move the planes to any airport where they are stored for anyone interested in logistics … no one takes that flight.”

Sweeny’s efforts to track celebrity flights were recently accused of violating their privacy. But since his code is based on public data, Sweeney remains only obnoxious and hardly to be attacked on the privacy issue. So anyone who is motivated can access information and more “People have private planes, they post all these photos”dice Sweeney. “It’s not a secret.”

Musk and the poor sustainability of space tourism

Over the years Elon Musk has always shown himself as a champion against climate change with Tesla electric cars called “to accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy faster than would otherwise happen”. This isn’t the first time Musk has stumbled upon issues related to the environmental impact of what he does: from space tourism to bitcoin investment.

As for private space travel for the world‘s elites, a study published in the scientific journal Earth’s Future reveals that this particular dream carried on by Musk could end up exacerbating the nightmare of ongoing climate change on the planet, at least, if the trends current continue unabated.

“It is essential to understand the current and future risks to the Earth’s atmosphere posed by pollution caused by rocket launches and heating upon the return of reusable and discarded rocket parts and historical debris “, the authors write. They note that because rockets directly emit gaseous and solid chemicals into Earth’s upper atmosphere, they are fundamentally different from other man-made sources of air pollution.

“We compile inventories of these chemicals from rocket launches in 2019 and projections of future growth and speculative activity in space tourism.” We incorporate them into a 3D atmospheric chemistry model to simulate the impact on the climate and the protective stratospheric ozone layer “, add the scientists.

While electric cars offer an alternative to fossil fuel vehicles, there really isn’t a suitably green alternative to existing methods of putting people into space. Ultimately, the only way to protect the planet from the astronomical aspirations of the world‘s elite is for the rich to simply stop taking unnecessary space travel. Thus conclude the scientists.

Researchers from University College London, the University of Cambridge and MIT, and a separate NOAA team, have shown that space projects undertaken by companies run by Musk, Branson and Bezos are damaging the atmosphere in two distinct ways: contributing to global warming and depleting the Earth’s protective ozone layer.

The London-Cambridge-MIT team also noted that while Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic used fuels that contain carbon, thus producing black carbon At the time of launch, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rockets did not produce black coal because they are powered by liquid hydrogen, which means they contribute far less to global warming.