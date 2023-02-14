There is a big bug in the iPhone: if the focus mode is not turned on, the notification will be muted and a large number of calls will be missed

In the early hours of this morning, Apple pushed the iOS 16.3.1 system version to the iPhone, which fixed some bugs and adjusted the false positives of car accident detection.

It should be noted that the iPhone has recently experienced some other problems, and it is very affecting use.

According to 9to5Mac, an iPhone 14 Pro Max (running iOS 16.0.3) user reported that,Even if you do not turn on the focus mode (Do Not Disturb, etc.), reminders such as incoming calls and notifications will be muted.

Judging from the feedback of other users, this is not just an example,Many users have encountered similar problems, and they exist on various models of iPhones running iOS 15 and iOS 16.

Although it can be solved by manually switching the focus mode once, the inexplicable silence often leads to missed calls and important information.

At present, there is no proper solution to this problem, and we can only wait for Apple’s new firmware to fix it.

However, according to the author’s investigation, several iPhone users around me have not encountered similar problems, and it cannot be ruled out that it is caused by special system changes in a certain area.