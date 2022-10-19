Listen to the audio version of the article

More and more wine and enotourism enthusiasts are traveling in Italy. The confirmation comes from Airbnb whose “vineyards” category from April to June has literally boomed in our country. The 4 thousand lodgings in Italy (there are 120 thousand in the world) have posted earnings of almost 10 million euros. Tuscany and Veneto are at the top of the ranking of the most popular regions. Not only. The season from September to December, which is very attractive for wine-related experiences, could record much higher revenues.

Wine tourism in Italy, a model of success in the world

With 526 certified wines, 6 material and intangible assets recognized as World Heritage Sites, 3 Unesco creative cities for food and wine and 2 Landscapes by FAO, Italy boasts its primates, in addition to the historical rural landscapes that go from north to south characterize the country. From this point of view, the heritage, combined with the knowledge, traditions, customs and traditions of the people, exerts a great attraction for the tourist and acts as a stimulus to travel. Thus Italy and its territories most suited to wine production establish themselves on the international wine tourism scene as a model of success. It also emerged during the international Forum organized in Alba by Unwto (the United Nations World Tourism Organization), Enit and the Piedmont Region.

Tuscany and Veneto drive preferences

The data analysis comes from Airbnb, a global travel platform founded in 2007 in San Francisco which today has 4 million hosts (they welcomed and made more than 900 million guests feel at home. European top. After Spain and France with two Italian regions among the excellences, namely Tuscany, third region in Europe for income generated with about 2,600 euros of revenues on average per host, and Veneto in ninth place with about 2,400 euros of revenues on average. On a national scale, the top destinations for wine tourism experts and enthusiasts are found in Tuscany and Veneto, in the Chianti area and in the more emerging Lake Garda, occupying the top positions in the ranking of the 30 cities by revenues. total number of hosts. Followed by Umbria and, surprisingly, Campania, with two locations on the Amalfi Coast among the ten most popular in Italy. Tuscany also records the highest number of nights booked in Italy (43,410 from April to June 2022, about twice as many as in 2021).

The ranking in Europe

If you look at the earnings of hosts, the top ten locations in Europe, again for those belonging to the vineyard category, see the Balearic Islands (Spain) in first place, Catalonia (Spain) in second place, and Tuscany (Italy) in third place. , in fourth place Andalusia (Spain), fifth Provence (France), sixth place Aquitaine (France), seventh Burgundy (France), eighth the Canary Islands (Spain), ninth Veneto (Italy) and in tenth the Rhone (France). Those who choose to stay among splendid rows of vines can complete their journey with an ad hoc experience. Among the most suggestive, a course to learn how to make wine in person or a tour to discover organic wine led by an agronomist, both in Chianti, a tasting of Amarone della Valpolicella or an afternoon in a cellar of five winemakers generations in a town outside Rome accessible by train. Further south, unexpected vines are discovered under Vesuvius, a National Park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.