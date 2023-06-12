There is a global turning point

Global real estate turnaround: House prices are falling in the world’s largest economies – this has consequences for Switzerland There has been a turning point in more countries than at any time since the great financial crisis of 2008. The pressure is increasing in Switzerland.

House prices are falling in a number of countries – for example in the USA. Bild: Joe Raedle / Getty Images North America

The consequences of the turnaround in interest rates would become “more and more visible” on the real estate market. That writes the country association OECD in the latest economic outlook for more than 50 countries. This is how house prices have started to react to the higher interest rates. In other words, nominal prices have fallen in many countries. After deducting the often high inflation, the correction is even stronger.