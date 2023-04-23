There is a new green in the show, there is a Weilan in the heart_TOM News

On April 22, the 54th Earth Day, BAIC Group released the “2022 BAIC Social Responsibility Report”one group of data witnesses the green footprint of BAIC Group, and at the Shanghai International Auto Show, which is in full swing at the same time, an innovative green covenant is simultaneously explaining BAIC’s “Wei Lan” concept: on the World Earth Day BAIC Public Welfare and Environmental Protection Show, A series of catwalk clothes made of recycled fabrics, under the display of models big and small, bloomed their second value of life.





Protecting our earth with green innovation, BAIC has never let go of its responsibility as one of the main forces of China‘s auto industry and a key state-owned enterprise in Beijing. With the changes of the times and the advancement of technology, BAIC’s “Wei Lan” business Going from strength to strength.

A green cause that has persisted for 20 years

Looking at the dynamics of auto companies at this year’s Shanghai International Auto Show, double carbon is an invisible contest. In this contest, BAIC tells a “guardian” story with innovative products——

The Alfa T and Alpha S under Jihu are fully renewed, the world‘s first smart parent-child car Koala is unveiled, the Beijing brand “Yue” concept car is released, Beiqi Foton’s hybrid pickup Mars makes its global debut, and Beijing Benz EQE SUV debuts in China…for customers It provides customized, scene-based, green and smart travel solutions for thousands of people. Behind all these innovations is the 20-year-long green “cultivation” of BAIC Group.





In 2003, BAIC started its low-carbon development journey. From the development of Beiqi Foton’s new energy commercial vehicle business, to undertaking the national “863 Plan” hydrogen fuel cell bus research and development project, to the establishment of Beiqi New Energy, the first new energy vehicle company in China, to the comprehensive extension of products and technology lines… Taking technological innovation as the pen and market demand as the paper, reviewing the history of BAIC Group’s green “cultivation”, we will find that the original intention of BAIC Group’s green development is contained in the continuous iterative innovation of products and technologies, which is presented in the journey of consumers.





The accumulated mileage of its Jihu Automobile users is 174 million kilometers, saving 31,400 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to planting a forest of 8,592 hectares; Huaxia Mobility will operate a total of 16,600 new energy vehicles of various brands of BAIC in 2022, and the accumulated mileage exceeds 2 billion kilometers, reducing carbon emissions by about 480,000 tons; during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, BAIC Group’s 2,170 service guarantee vehicles were safely operated for nearly 1 million kilometers, reducing carbon emissions by 732 tons. Large-scale events have achieved “carbon-neutral” car companies; after the Winter Olympics, 212 Beiqi Foton hydrogen-fueled buses have been put into Beijing Yanqing, Fangshan, Zhangjiakou and other regional bus operation lines, and have operated nearly 10 million kilometers so far…

Responsibility is in mind, and BAIC’s green footprint spreads all over the country.





A never-ending innovation revolution

Green is not only the decarbonization and emission reduction of products, but also the internal transformation of a whole set of value chains. For BAIC, the realization of the corporate value of “harmonious co-existence of people, vehicles and the environment” is a continuous action of the entire industry chain – successfully completed the construction of 17 national-level green factories and 3 green supply chain enterprises. Ranked first in the industry.

Master the world‘s leading electric vehicle three-electric core technology and the forward development capability of the vehicle platform, create the only domestic whole-process electronic control test automation tool chain, break through the key technology of high-power graphite plate fuel cell engine design, and create the first domestic 150kW fuel cell Cutting-edge technologies such as engines and the first “U degree” comprehensive thermal management in China.





The first batch of selected into the “National Cleaner Production Review Innovation Pilot”, its subsidiaries actively promote the construction of clean energy projects such as distributed photovoltaic power generation, ground source heat pumps, and solar water heating systems, continue to promote production and environmental protection technology transformation, and save paper and energy Institutionalize energy and waste classification into green office.

The new energy supporting service system continues to build. Jihu super charging stations have built 31 nationwide, and 19 super charging stations above 360kW have been launched in Beijing alone, providing super charging services for more than 45,000 people; continue to expand the layout of new energy swaps , has launched the 4.0 version of the power station, which only takes 30 seconds for a single battery change, and only 1.5 minutes for the whole process; the orderly layout of hydrogen production, hydrogen refueling, and hydrogen use, and cooperation with all parties to build a network that covers the demand side, The whole scene of the application of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles such as transportation links and infrastructure.

Unswervingly following the road of ecological priority and green development, BAIC’s green reform has incorporated various ecological resources.

one copyBLUECommitmentWei Lanresponsible person

Weilan is responsibility, strategy and action. The reform has advanced to the depths, and BAIC has endowed itself with a richer connotation of the times for its green business——

On this day last year, BAIC Group and China Green Development Association launched the “Action to Light up the Earth” public welfare activity. Two months later, the “BLUE Blue Plan” was released to promote the implementation of the “double carbon” goal through product carbon reduction, technology carbon reduction, manufacturing carbon reduction, and low-carbon ecology.

Today, the “BLUE Blue Plan” has been released for nearly one year, and the concepts of Belief (low-carbon concept), Life (beautiful life), User (user-oriented), and Ecology (ecological model) are interpreted in the continuous promotion of the four major actions Sprout.





In terms of product carbon reduction, the new HI version of the high-end intelligent driving pure electric car Jihu Alpha S was launched; the Jihu Koala specially designed for mother and child travel was unveiled; the new Beijing EU5 PLUS model with more affordable price, configuration and cruising range was launched; The launch of off-road hybrid products in Beijing is accelerating; Beiqi Foton’s hydrogen fuel cell product demonstration operation has exceeded 1,000 vehicles…

In terms of technical carbon reduction, Jihu’s “low temperature pulse speed heating” technology has completed the construction of two overcharging stations, and the heating rate of battery packs has increased to 6.3°C/min; Beiqi Foton Zhilan technology brand was released, and Beiqi Heavy Truck New Energy Verification Center was unveiled. Accelerate the construction of full-scenario professional solutions for commercial vehicles; Beijing Benz joins hands with suppliers to build a localized green steel supply chain…





In terms of carbon reduction in manufacturing, 3 new national “green factories” and 1 national “green supply chain management enterprise” will be added in 2022 to continuously stimulate the endogenous power of green manufacturing; Beiqi Foton’s hydrogen energy high-end equipment R & D and manufacturing base project signed, Drive the creation of a hydrogen energy service system as a “chain leader”…

In terms of low-carbon ecology, deploy second-hand cars, car dismantling, and power battery recycling, dismantling, and cascade utilization business, integrate charging stations, supercharging stations, hydrogen refueling stations, and battery leasing models to promote energy and resource efficiency throughout the life cycle of new energy vehicles Utilization and Sustainability…

After the rain, the sky is clear and the clouds are broken. This color is the future. BAIC’s BLUE vision “plants” a green future.



0