When you see this title, there must be a question, what is all-you-can-eat? The take-all here is not the take-all of the gambling game, but the car I test-drive today, which can not only attract female consumers, but also attractive enough to male consumers. It can attract both male and female consumers at the same time. Of course it can be called a take-all! Don’t sell it, this car is the Lightning Cat from Euler.

The Ora Lightning Cat (Configuration | Inquiry) has been around for a long time. Every time it appears, it receives a lot of Internet attention, including many enthusiastic netizens who praise its beautiful appearance and care about the price and time to market. Frankly speaking, I was also attracted by the retro appearance of Euler Lightning Cat, and now I finally waited for the opportunity to get close contact with Lightning Cat.

The Euler Lightning Cat has a rounded body curve, and the round headlights have a very retro feel, but retro is not “real ancient”. In the front grille that is easily overlooked, there is also an intelligent auxiliary cab. Existing millimeter wave radar. Lightning cat does have the ability to make people fall in love at first sight. Such an appearance can indeed make consumers of different genders look at it.

The positioning of the ORA Lightning Cat is a medium-sized pure electric car, which adopts an elegant fastback shape and has rich lines on the side of the body, which will show different visual effects under different lighting conditions. With a wheelbase of 2870mm and a body size of 4871/1862/1500mm, when placed with other competitors, it does not suffer in size.

The drag coefficient of the Lightning Cat is only 0.22, which is mainly due to the rounded body lines and forward-looking aerodynamic design. Better aerodynamic design is very helpful for improving the battery life. The adaptive electric rear wing on the tailgate, which can be intelligently adjusted according to different vehicle speeds, is definitely enough to attract attention. It seems that the Lightning Cat is the first model equipped with an adaptive electric rear wing in the same price model. The top model is equipped with 19-inch aluminum alloy rims. The bionic rims in the cat’s paw style are very consistent with the temperament of the whole vehicle. They are matched with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires of size 235/45 R19, which are both visually and practically used. Have a good performance.

The interior of the Lightning Cat adopts a symmetrical T-shaped layout, which is very similar to the classic performance car that I love, especially the three barrel-style instrument panels in front of the main driver. It has not been opened for a long time. Feel the car again! However, the inside of the instrument panel is not a fascinating pointer instrument, but a full LCD screen with more delicate display effect and more comprehensive content. In addition, the driving mode adjustment knob in the lower right corner of the steering wheel is a highlight of the interior.

The floating central control screen on the center console uses the Qualcomm 8155 smart cockpit chip, which has higher computing power and higher fluency than the previous Euler brand models. After optimization, the menu logic has been improved to make it easier to use. The most important thing is that the Riding the Wind and Waves Mode and the Warm Man Mode, which are popular among girls and sisters on Ballet Cat, continue to be used on Lightning Cat.

The Lightning Cat is equipped with an integrated sports seat, and the comfort and wrapping of the front row are very high. However, due to the appearance, the headroom of the rear row is partially compressed, and the seat cushion is relatively low, and the wrapping of the seat back is much lower than that of the front row. In addition, the trunk opening is relatively small, the rear seats do not support reclining, and the actual storage space is limited, but there are frameless doors, and it is enough to look good!

The Lightning Cat has 3 different battery life versions, a single motor standard battery life version, a single motor long battery life version and a dual motor four-wheel drive high-performance version. The corresponding CLTC battery life is 555km, 705km and 600km. The test car I was assigned is the top-equipped four-wheel drive high-performance version. One permanent magnet synchronous motor is installed on the front and rear axles. The maximum power of the power system reaches 300kW, the maximum torque is 680Nm, and the acceleration time per 100 kilometers is controlled. in 4.3 seconds.

Lightning cat is more than just looking good, this cat definitely deserves the name “Lightning”! The driving mode knob on the lower right corner of the steering wheel allows you to easily switch to the super sports mode. At this time, the Yan Felix speaker in the car can let you enjoy the charming sound of the V8 engine, start at full throttle, and just get used to the G value. When the dizziness was brought about, the speedometer had already exceeded 100km/h. For the passenger’s comfortable ride, and not to let the co-pilot’s female companion lose its color, it is better to use the super sports mode with caution.

In daily driving, regardless of comfort mode or energy-saving mode, you can feel that this is a docile “kitten”, and the accelerator and braking of the heel will not let the young ladies who just got their driver’s licenses have Too much pressure, according to your own preferences, you can choose among 3 different steering forces. To a certain extent, Lightning Cat is actually more suitable for female consumers than Ballet Cat.

The Lightning Cat chose the front McPherson + rear multi-link suspension combination. The overall adjustment is more comfortable. The speed bumps and potholes are handled cleanly and neatly, and it will not make people feel hard and not comfortable enough. . But after all, the existence of the battery pack makes the Lightning Cat weigh more than two tons. The physical limit between the tire and the ground is not a problem that can be solved by good chassis adjustment, so even if it has sufficient performance, be cautious Treat every corner.

Summarize:

In the last test drive of the Ora Ballet Cat (Configuration | Inquiry), the Ballet Cat’s focus was more on female consumers, female drivers, and female car owners, so that a straight steel man like me was in the test drive all day. They are all questioning whether they have become a sissy, and they are also worried about whether the subsequent models launched by the ORA brand will all be like this. After the test drive of the Lightning Cat, my doubts were dispelled, because the Lightning Cat has the ability to take both men and women both in terms of appearance and interior. Faced with such a “cat”, your choice is “suck the cat” or “suck the cat”?

(Editor-in-charge: Liu Yang)