The go-ahead from the board

It has finally arrived. The long-awaited offer from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the Australian fund Macquarie for the Tim network was given the go-ahead by the board of directors of Cdp: the meager press release states that it is a non-binding offer, aimed at a perimeter that in addition to the infrastructure, it also includes the investment in Sparkle, with March 31 as the deadline.

Starting tomorrow (in all likelihood the proposal from CDP, which is Tim’s second largest shareholder with 9.9%, will be delivered in the next few hours) the directors of the former telephony monopolist will have two offers on the table, both non-binding, that of the American fund Kkr presented on 2 February and extended until 24 March. And that of the company controlled by the Treasury and led by the former EIB Dario Scannapieco.

Comparison of offers

Official comparisons are impossible given that there is no official news, especially on the price and on the clauses, which it seems can increase the liquidity on the plate. So we have to stick to the rumors that speak of two proposals that are equivalent to the Cassa which, however, would put a more significant cash portion on the plate, around 10 billion to which would be added 8 of debt and two of earn out. Overall, both would be around 20 billion. Among other things we will have to understand the valuation given to Fibercop, Tim’s optical fiber company of which Kkr has 37.5% purchased for 1.8 billion.

Two immediate questions. What do the other players think of the match? First of all Kkr and then Vivendi who is Tim’s main shareholder. Kkr currently has a two way street. While appreciating the offer, Tim’s board of directors clarified that the evaluation of the network does not reflect Tim’s expectations and that a relaunch is therefore necessary. Which should take place in the next twenty days. Not only. Because we must not forget that the US fund has veto power over any extraordinary operation involving Fibercop. So it could get in the way.

The position of the French

Vivendi for its part stands by, hoping for an offer to arrive that fully reflects or comes as close as possible to its valuation of 31 billion on the network. After Arnaud de Puyfontaine’s exit from the board, he has no representative on the board, but he could still block the operation in the shareholders’ meeting. In short, the situation is fluid and after the official presentation of the proposal by Cdp and Macquarie a domino effect is foreseeable.