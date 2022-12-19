Political go-ahead from energy ministers to cap gas prices. The Twenty-seven find an agreement on the limit of 180 euros per megawatt hour, after a day of close confrontation that began at 9 in the morning. A negotiation during which there were moments of tension. The Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, who opposed the measure from the beginning, considering it “harmful, dangerous and completely useless”. Among the “yes” that of Germany, to vote against Hungary. The Netherlands and Austria abstained.

Specifically, the activation price of the gas market correction mechanism, on which the EU Council has reached agreement, is set at 180 euros per megawatt hour for three working days, starting on 1 February and entering into force on 15 February. The spread between the TTF price and the global one remained at 35 euros for 3 days.

However, the EU Council is sending a signal to the markets. Faced with rising prices, we are ready to intervene to limit the quotations of the resource. The formal adoption will take place in the next few days through the written procedure.

«The Energy Council has approved the ceiling on the price of gas. It is the victory of the Italian and European citizens who ask for energy security. It is the victory of Italy who believed and worked to reach this agreement». The Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin writes it in a tweet.