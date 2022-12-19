Home Business There is an agreement on the price cap for gas prices: 180 euros per megawatt hour
Business

There is an agreement on the price cap for gas prices: 180 euros per megawatt hour

by admin
There is an agreement on the price cap for gas prices: 180 euros per megawatt hour

Political go-ahead from energy ministers to cap gas prices. The Twenty-seven find an agreement on the limit of 180 euros per megawatt hour, after a day of close confrontation that began at 9 in the morning. A negotiation during which there were moments of tension. The Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, who opposed the measure from the beginning, considering it “harmful, dangerous and completely useless”. Among the “yes” that of Germany, to vote against Hungary. The Netherlands and Austria abstained.
Specifically, the activation price of the gas market correction mechanism, on which the EU Council has reached agreement, is set at 180 euros per megawatt hour for three working days, starting on 1 February and entering into force on 15 February. The spread between the TTF price and the global one remained at 35 euros for 3 days.

However, the EU Council is sending a signal to the markets. Faced with rising prices, we are ready to intervene to limit the quotations of the resource. The formal adoption will take place in the next few days through the written procedure.

«The Energy Council has approved the ceiling on the price of gas. It is the victory of the Italian and European citizens who ask for energy security. It is the victory of Italy who believed and worked to reach this agreement». The Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin writes it in a tweet.

See also  Ford, profits below forecasts and low volumes: the stock is sinking

You may also like

The change of control over the planning of...

Italgas: concludes the acquisition of the remaining 49%...

Rongsheng took the lead in formulating a new...

Climate and sustainability, Sofia Goggia becomes testimonial of...

European energy ministers meet to end gas price...

Intermarket analysis and opportunities with certificates

Over 4,300 stocks in the two markets fell!The...

Campania, the Regional Council for the simplification of...

Landini to Pope Francis: “Today we are poor...

Co-branded “Three-Body” animation “New Benchmark of Performance Aesthetics”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy