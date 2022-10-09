© Reuters. “Oil shortage” in many places in France: Refinery strike continued for nearly two weeks, more than 20% of gas stations lacked oil



Financial Associated Press, October 9 (Editor Zhou Ziyi) The French Federation of Trade Unions said on Saturday (8) local time that due to the nearly two-week strike by workers at French energy giant Total Energies, 3 of France’s 6 oil refineries Blocks continued to remain closed, and the strike caused a 60% reduction in total output at French refineries.

Total workers announced a strike last week in talks with the energy company over wages that remain deadlocked, with refinery production stalled for 12 days.

French gas stations are facing a shortage of supplies, with 20.7% of French gas stations running short of at least one fuel, according to the latest figures.

Labour strikes and negotiations

With inflation looming in France, unions are seeking to secure higher wages for workers. Annual inflation in France was 5.6% in September, down from August but still well above January’s 2.9%. Inflation in France has remained above 4% since March.

The French General Trade Union (CGT)’s call for a profit tax on excess profits of energy companies and a 10% increase in workers’ wages, with 7% to fight inflation and 3% for “profit sharing”, has been met with demands from energy industry workers strong support.

Total’s quarterly profit was $5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022, up 158% year-on-year.

However, union representative Thierry Defresne said the energy company’s management had rejected demands for a pay rise.

Last week, CGT called for strike action against Total, which was followed by about 70% of Exxon Mobil’s workers. The strike was originally planned to last for three days, but after 12 days, Total insisted on starting wage negotiations in mid-November as originally planned, with an average wage increase of 3.5% expected.

Total has played down the negative impact of the strike, but stressed that energy supplies are still under pressure. Total’s fuel discounts have boosted consumer demand for energy products at its gas stations by 30 percent amid rising oil prices.

“Oil shortage” everywhere

Gas stations across France are facing shortages of at least one fuel as workers at Total Energy and Esso-ExxonMobil have been on strike for nearly two weeks now. There was also a long queue.

“We’ve been waiting for an hour and the line hasn’t moved at all. I don’t know what we should do,” said one driver.

Three of France’s six refineries have now closed due to the workers’ strike, with output plummeting by 60%, equivalent to a reduction of 740,000 barrels of gasoline per day. Total has about 3,500 gas stations in France, and a large portion (almost one-third of all stations in the country) are running out of gas.

In an interview on Friday (7th), French government spokesman Olivier Véran said that although 15% of the country’s gas stations in general encountered such “temporary difficulties”, 90% of the gas stations in the capital Paris did not. any problem.

Late Friday, the government’s estimate of the number of affected gas stations rose to 19 percent. 20.7% of gas stations in France were affected, according to the latest figures from the Energy Ministry on Saturday. However, government figures underestimate the impact of the strike, according to the president of French retailer Système U.

Gas stations in the north are particularly “oil shortage”, and in the Haute-France region, about 30% of gas stations are affected. Only the west of France has fuel reserves.

scheduling problem

The problem now is that production within the refinery continues, but deliveries have stalled.

According to the French Petroleum Industry Association (UFIP), the shortage at petrol stations is due to stagnant logistics, not a lack of supply.

“All dispatch workers are on strike. Normally, 250 to 300 trucks and 30 to 50 train cars come in every day, but now nothing is going out,” said Pedro Afonso, a representative of the French Federation of Trade Unions.

In addition to driver dissatisfaction, the stagnation of fuel deliveries has thrown related industries into chaos, such as logistics services, medical assistance, taxi companies, etc.

Government involvement in reconciliation

The risk to the French government is growing as dissatisfaction among striking energy workers and car drivers mounts.

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm on all sides, arguing that Total executives should take into account the “legitimate salary demands” of employees.

Macron acknowledged the worsening cost-of-living crisis, with gasoline, food prices set to soar in the coming months, and consumers facing hardships.

On Friday, French Transport Minister Clement Beaune confirmed that efforts to end the strike were under way.

“Today, negotiations are taking place between companies and workers…We are doing everything we can to de-escalate the situation in the coming days, especially in the most difficult areas such as northern France.”