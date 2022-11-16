Home Business There is little change in supply and demand. It is expected that the acrylic acid market will be organized and operated in the short term. Acrylic acid_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Source: Jintou.com

According to data from SunSirs.com, as of November 11, the average quotation price of acrylic acid in East China was 8033.33 yuan/ton, which was 2.03% lower than the price on Monday and 7.31% lower than the price on October 11.

From the perspective of cost, the price of raw material propylene has risen recently, and cost support has been strengthened. From the perspective of supply and demand: the operating rate of some equipment maintenance has dropped slightly compared with the previous period, but the downstream procurement is mainly based on rigid demand, the market transaction atmosphere is weak and stable, and the focus of negotiation in the acrylic acid market is mainly on stability.

Upstream propylene, according to SunSirs data monitoring, on November 10, the reference price of propylene was 7330.60, an increase of 4.18% compared with November 1 (7036.60).

SunSirs’ acrylic acid analyst believes that the pressure on the cost side is increasing at present, and the downstream follow-up is mainly based on demand, and the supply and demand side has not changed much. It is expected that the acrylic acid market may be organized and operated in the short term, and more attention should be paid to the upstream and downstream news guidance.

(Article source: SunSir)

