Jintou.com

Tuesday,eggFutures prices rose and fell, and the contract continued the normal trend. As of the close, the main force 01 contract closed at 4392 yuan/500 kg, up 0.23% from the previous trading day, and the 05 contract closed at 4366 yuan/500 kg, down 0.21% from the previous trading day.

From the spot level, Soochow Futures analyzed that in the fourth quarter, the production capacity of new laying hens in the country was relatively small, and the peak of culled chickens will be ushered in before the Spring Festival. The overall stock of laying hens tends to decline. The stocking season starts before the Spring Festival, and the spot price is likely to remain strong. However, the number of newly laid laying hens in China will increase marginally from January next year, and after the Spring Festival is the off-season of demand, the focus of spot prices will gradually shift down.

From a fundamental point of view, Best Futures said that the egg production rate has rebounded moderately, and supply pressure has gradually increased. At the consumption level, the domestic epidemic control has been tightened again, and the overall consumption has no bright spots. It is more difficult to ship goods in some production areas.

Looking forward to the market outlook, Galaxy Futures believes that as the price of chickens has fallen recently, the market’s willingness to buy chickens has increased. It is expected that the supply will be relatively tight in the future and demand will increase. Therefore, the spot price of eggs is expected to be relatively strong. The spot price of egg prices fell over the weekend, and the spot price and the December contract price gradually returned. The January egg futures contract will eventually follow the logic of delivery after the Spring Festival, and it is recommended to place empty orders on rallies.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

