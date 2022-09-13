Home Business There is no good support for the domestic sugar price is still in a falling channel | Sugar_Sina Finance_Sina.com
According to the monitoring of the business agency: September 5, level 1white sugarThe average price was 5,762 yuan/ton. On September 9, the average price of first-grade white sugar was 5,756 yuan/ton, down 0.10% and up 1.04% compared to the same period last year.

Market analysis

According to data released by the China Sugar Association, the production of the national sugar industry enterprises in the 2021/22 sugar production period has all ended. In this sugar-making period, the country produced a total of 9.56 million tons of sugar. At the end of August, a total of 7.88 million tons of sugar were sold nationwide, and the cumulative sugar sales rate was 82.5%; the average selling price of finished white sugar in the national sugar industry enterprises was 5,778 yuan/ton, and the average selling price of finished white sugar in August was 5,747 yuan/ton.

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs, China imported 280,000 tons of sugar in July, an increase of 140,000 tons from the previous month and a decrease of 150,000 tons from a year earlier. From January to July 2022, China imported 2.04 million tons of sugar, a year-on-year decrease of 420,000 tons. As of the end of July in the 21/22 crushing season, China has imported 3.88 million tons of sugar, a year-on-year decrease of 1.08 million tons.

market outlook

Domestic white sugar consumption is weak, currently in a downward channel, and there is no good support for the time being. It is expected that the price of white sugar may fluctuate and weaken.

