Home Business There is no snow in the mountains, the plant managers are asking for aid from the government
Business

There is no snow in the mountains, the plant managers are asking for aid from the government

by admin
There is no snow in the mountains, the plant managers are asking for aid from the government

«The lack of snow is an economic calamity, we ask for interventions to protect employment, support for companies in the white tourism chain and freelance professionals starting with ski instructors: bank and tax moratoriums, economic compensation for energy costs and of heating”. The alarm, in these days of anomalous heat and rising temperatures, comes from Federfuni Italia, the trade association that represents most of the companies that manage cableways in the Apennine chain, as well as important Alpine ski areas.

“The total absence of natural snow, the impossibility of producing it given the high temperatures and weather forecasts that do not seem to be absolutely favourable, risk causing the entire economic system on which this important part of Italy is based to go into default” , reads a statement. Federfuni therefore requests interventions that allow “all the companies in the supply chain to hire seasonal workers ensuring continuity of the employment relationship for at least four months, an intervention in support of the companies, always of the entire supply chain, along the lines of the one adopted to limit the negative economic consequences of Covid 19 and that the same provision intervenes not only for companies but also for freelancers ». In the budget law, the government has already included 200 million euros over four years for a fund for modernization, safety and decommissioning of the ski lifts and snow-making systems.

See also  Mps denies monstrous capital increase, risk of goodbye brand remains. UniCredit accelerates due diligence on bank tainted by political original sin

You may also like

Wall Street ready to end bad 2022: for...

Co-research and create a new height Redmi K60...

The European stock exchanges open the last week...

Changes in US stocks | The new energy...

Bills, costs for electricity fall (expected -25%) but...

Piazza Affari closed the session with a slowdown...

Lufthansa on pole for Ita. The Mef accelerates...

U.S.-China economic reversal: Implied growth and exchange rates...

New Year’s Eve, after two years of a...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy