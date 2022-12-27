Listen to the audio version of the article

«The lack of snow is an economic calamity, we ask for interventions to protect employment, support for companies in the white tourism chain and freelance professionals starting with ski instructors: bank and tax moratoriums, economic compensation for energy costs and of heating”. The alarm, in these days of anomalous heat and rising temperatures, comes from Federfuni Italia, the trade association that represents most of the companies that manage cableways in the Apennine chain, as well as important Alpine ski areas.

“The total absence of natural snow, the impossibility of producing it given the high temperatures and weather forecasts that do not seem to be absolutely favourable, risk causing the entire economic system on which this important part of Italy is based to go into default” , reads a statement. Federfuni therefore requests interventions that allow “all the companies in the supply chain to hire seasonal workers ensuring continuity of the employment relationship for at least four months, an intervention in support of the companies, always of the entire supply chain, along the lines of the one adopted to limit the negative economic consequences of Covid 19 and that the same provision intervenes not only for companies but also for freelancers ». In the budget law, the government has already included 200 million euros over four years for a fund for modernization, safety and decommissioning of the ski lifts and snow-making systems.