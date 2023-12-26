There is pure desperation here

This affects manufacturers who would actually have to achieve high margins in their home market in order to be able to expand into new markets such as Europe. Short-time work is being imposed or even job cuts are being announced more and more frequently.

Even industry star BYD was not spared from this in 2023 despite record sales. The company had already reduced shifts at its plants in Xi’an, central China, and Shenzhen in March. This was due to surprisingly low demand. The Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio, which has been making losses for years, announced at the beginning of November that it would cut ten percent of its jobs within a month. Because of growing competition, it is necessary to increase efficiency. “This is a tough but necessary decision,” the company said in a letter to employees.

The price war in China has long since reached suppliers. “Some customers have recently put more and more pressure on us,” reports the manager of a supplier for several large car manufacturers in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong: “Some of the price expectations sound like pure desperation.”

