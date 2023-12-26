Home » There is pure desperation here
Business

There is pure desperation here

by admin
There is pure desperation here

This affects manufacturers who would actually have to achieve high margins in their home market in order to be able to expand into new markets such as Europe. Short-time work is being imposed or even job cuts are being announced more and more frequently.
Even industry star BYD was not spared from this in 2023 despite record sales. The company had already reduced shifts at its plants in Xi’an, central China, and Shenzhen in March. This was due to surprisingly low demand. The Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio, which has been making losses for years, announced at the beginning of November that it would cut ten percent of its jobs within a month. Because of growing competition, it is necessary to increase efficiency. “This is a tough but necessary decision,” the company said in a letter to employees.

The price war in China has long since reached suppliers. “Some customers have recently put more and more pressure on us,” reports the manager of a supplier for several large car manufacturers in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong: “Some of the price expectations sound like pure desperation.”

See also  U.S. stocks close: U.S. debt risks usher in a turnaround, three major stock indexes reverse their decline and record gains

You may also like

Putin sent Navalny to the North Pole. A...

State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission: In 2024,...

Holiday Store Hours – What to Know for...

USA: core PCE inflation slows, Fed rate cuts...

14 people were arrested for infringement of chip...

Warren Buffett received this gift from his daughter-in-law

Hennessey Performance Unveils Goliath 650 Kit for Chevrolet...

Opel Combo and Zafira Electric, minivans for families...

Year-end special article | The multi-level capital market...

Retail trade at the end of the year...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy