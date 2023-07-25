There is Room for Monetary Policy Reserves to Cut RRR and Interest Rates, says China Securities Journal

Title: China Considers Further Monetary Policy Measures to Boost Economic Recovery

Beijing, July 24 – In an effort to consolidate the positive economic recovery and address the issue of insufficient aggregate demand, experts have pointed out that there is still room for China‘s monetary policy to cut reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and interest rates, according to an article published by the China Securities Journal.

The article emphasized the need to increase regulation and control through flexible use of tools such as RRR cuts and interest rate cuts. It is expected that relevant departments will make adjustments based on changes in the economic situation.

Experts predict that monetary policy will continue to step up in the third quarter, with the central bank potentially implementing another RRR cut to boost aggregate social demand. The goal is to maintain stable currency aggregate growth by increasing liquidity support for financial institutions.

Lian Ping, Chief Economist and Dean of the Research Institute of Zhixin Investment, suggests that the statutory deposit reserve ratio is likely to continue decreasing in the third quarter to effectively hedge against upcoming maturities of medium-term lending facilities. This move aims to maintain a reasonable medium and long-term liquidity supply and reduce risks.

President of Yuekai Securities Research Institute, Luo Zhiheng, believes that there is room for further reduction in the weighted average statutory deposit reserve ratio of commercial banks. Timely and moderate RRR cuts are expected to promote a reasonable growth in credit, reduce corporate financing costs, and lower resident credit costs.

Zou Lan, director of the Monetary Policy Department of the People’s Bank of China, has emphasized the importance of maintaining reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system. The central bank will make use of various tools such as the deposit reserve ratio, medium-term lending facilities, and open market operations to achieve this.

Furthermore, experts highlight the need to unclog the interest rate transmission mechanism. Yu Ze, a professor at Renmin University of China, suggests that interest rate cuts should be comprehensive, taking into account deposits and loans, liabilities and investment, in order to reduce corporate financing costs and pressure.

While quantitative tools are expected to be the primary focus, some experts also suggest the possibility of continued use of price-based monetary policy tools. Lian Ping states that the central bank may consider a moderate interest rate cut on structural tools such as re-lending for agriculture and small businesses, and special re-lending in the second half of the year.

Sun Binbin, chief fixed income analyst at Tianfeng Securities, suggests that the possibility of another rate cut may arise as early as the fourth quarter. However, the focus of monetary policy operations will still prioritize maintaining internal and external balance as overseas interest rate hikes continue.

To maintain stability and further stabilize growth, experts also stress the need to flexibly use structural monetary policy tools. These tools can provide targeted support for weak links in economic operation, such as small and micro private enterprises or difficult industries.

The article concludes by highlighting the potential for increased use of structural tools. Experts believe that technological innovation, supporting infrastructure for new energy, and reduction of interest rates for public facility loans are areas that can benefit from the introduction of innovative structural tools.

In conclusion, China‘s monetary policy remains active in boosting the economy’s recovery, with a focus on adjusting reserve requirement ratios and interest rates, unclogging the interest rate transmission mechanism, and flexibly using structural tools to support key areas and weak links in the national economy.