Source: Huatai Futures Author: Huatai Futures

Research report text

Market analysis:

On 11.22, the main force of RU closed at 12,785 (+430) yuan/ton, the price of mixed rubber was 10,845 yuan/ton (-55), and the main contract basis was -785 yuan/ton (-20); the long position of the top twenty main forces was 88,534 (- 206), short positions 91672 (-6469), net short positions 3138 (-6263).

On 11.22, the main closing price of NR was 9525 (+205) yuan/ton, the Thai standard rubber in Qingdao Free Trade Zone was 1345 US dollars/ton (+25), and the Malaysian standard rubber was 1335 US dollars/ton (+30).

Raw materials: raw film 45 baht/kg (0), cup glue 37.5 baht/kg (-0.2), glue 44.1 baht/kg (0), smoke sheet 46.3 baht/kg (-0.94).

As of 11.18: the total exchange inventory is 328,280 (+6416), and the exchange warehouse receipts are 299,830 (+2260). As of November 17, the operating rate of domestic all-steel tires was 61.56% (+10.57%), and the operating rate of domestic semi-steel tires was 67.59% (+8.62%).

View:Rubber prices continued to be strong yesterday, and the market has fluctuated greatly recently. The short-term focus of RU is still on the warehouse receipts. With the cancellation of the old rubber warehouse receipts of the exchange, there are still 113,000 tons of warehouse receipts left on the disk.

In the next November, the production of full latex in the main production areas of Yunnan and Hainan will be more critical, and this is where there are differences in the current market. At present, due to the reduction of dry glue content in the production area, some concentrated milk factories have stopped production and the production of whole milk is more profitable, which is conducive to the increase of whole milk production in the later period.

Looking at the later stage, with the gradual increase in import volume, domestic social inventory and port inventory are in a state of slight accumulation, and demand recovery is relatively slow in the later period. It is expected that there will be room for accumulation to suppress the rebound of rubber prices.

Strategy:neutral. At present, the focus of the RU disk is mainly on the output of domestic delivery products in the later stage. However, from the perspective of mid-line supply and demand, because the domestic import volume will gradually increase in the later period, and the demand recovery will be slow, there is still room for domestic accumulation, which limits the room for rubber price rebound.

risk:Domestic demand continues to decline, and the release rhythm of global production.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed





Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.