Home Business There is the signature of 66 mayors: the new multi-utility of Tuscany is born
Business

There is the signature of 66 mayors: the new multi-utility of Tuscany is born

by admin
There is the signature of 66 mayors: the new multi-utility of Tuscany is born

With the signature of 66 mayors of central Tuscany, the new multi-utility of Tuscany was born in Florence which will be active in the waste treatment, water and energy management sector. In fact, the deed of merger by incorporation between Alia Servizi Ambientali, Publiservizi, Consiag and Acqua Toscana was signed this morning, giving rise to the formal birth of a new company for local public services. The new holding will be active in the environmental, integrated water cycle and energy sectors.

The schedule
The new company is made up of the Municipalities of Florence (37.1%), Prato (18.1%), Pistoia (5.54%) Empoli (3.4%) and 62 other Tuscan Municipalities (35.9%). The timetable presented today in Florence provides for the opening to the stock market in 2024 but 51% of the shares will remain in public hands. In the first aggregation nucleus, the new company will hold approximately 40% of the shares of Estra, 58% of Publiacqua, 19% of Acque Spa and 31% of Toscana Energia. The new multi-utility can boast about 700 million euros in annual revenues, with an Ebidta of 170 million, and investments estimated at 170 million per year. An initial capital increase of 1.2 billion is expected within the next few months to allow the entry of other public shareholders, with a potential pool of 3 billion in turnover at the regional level and over 4 billion considering the neighboring regions. The managing director will be Alberto Irace, previously CEO of Acea and currently at the helm of Alia spa.

Farewell to localisms
«With this choice, Tuscany places itself on the side of growth and development, overcoming localisms and personalities – commented Nicola Ciolini, president of Alia-. But it is only the first step: it will be necessary to continue to involve the other fundamental territorial and productive realities of our region towards the listing on the stock exchange scheduled for 2024″. «Today’s signing opens a door to the future of services in Tuscany – added Nicola Perini, sole director of Consiag-. The Multiutility will be able to guarantee to a productive and industrial fabric such as that of our territory, which must aspire to always be in strong growth, adequate infrastructures and services, capable of supporting both the requests of the community and the needs of the industrial system of our region”. .

See also  CITIC Securities: The main line of epidemic recovery will run throughout the year_ Securities Times

You may also like

SAP announces maxi layoff of 3,000 employees (2.5%...

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has new material!U.S....

Stellar workshop, 9 million contract for the US...

IBM (IBM.US) Q4 revenue increased by 6% year-on-year,...

The first Tuscan multi-utility is born, from the...

Tax, single rate for average incomes. And there...

Usa: durable goods orders +5.6% in December, above...

The U.S. GDP in the fourth quarter was...

Toyota, change at the top. Toyoda steps down...

Ferrari warms up the engines, Formula 1 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy