With the signature of 66 mayors of central Tuscany, the new multi-utility of Tuscany was born in Florence which will be active in the waste treatment, water and energy management sector. In fact, the deed of merger by incorporation between Alia Servizi Ambientali, Publiservizi, Consiag and Acqua Toscana was signed this morning, giving rise to the formal birth of a new company for local public services. The new holding will be active in the environmental, integrated water cycle and energy sectors.

The schedule

The new company is made up of the Municipalities of Florence (37.1%), Prato (18.1%), Pistoia (5.54%) Empoli (3.4%) and 62 other Tuscan Municipalities (35.9%). The timetable presented today in Florence provides for the opening to the stock market in 2024 but 51% of the shares will remain in public hands. In the first aggregation nucleus, the new company will hold approximately 40% of the shares of Estra, 58% of Publiacqua, 19% of Acque Spa and 31% of Toscana Energia. The new multi-utility can boast about 700 million euros in annual revenues, with an Ebidta of 170 million, and investments estimated at 170 million per year. An initial capital increase of 1.2 billion is expected within the next few months to allow the entry of other public shareholders, with a potential pool of 3 billion in turnover at the regional level and over 4 billion considering the neighboring regions. The managing director will be Alberto Irace, previously CEO of Acea and currently at the helm of Alia spa.

Farewell to localisms

«With this choice, Tuscany places itself on the side of growth and development, overcoming localisms and personalities – commented Nicola Ciolini, president of Alia-. But it is only the first step: it will be necessary to continue to involve the other fundamental territorial and productive realities of our region towards the listing on the stock exchange scheduled for 2024″. «Today’s signing opens a door to the future of services in Tuscany – added Nicola Perini, sole director of Consiag-. The Multiutility will be able to guarantee to a productive and industrial fabric such as that of our territory, which must aspire to always be in strong growth, adequate infrastructures and services, capable of supporting both the requests of the community and the needs of the industrial system of our region”. .