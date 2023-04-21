There is unease in the rooms of the IMF

The persistence of global inflation is frightening. There are fears of a systemic debt crisis in emerging and developing markets. In 2023, again according to the IMF, a more pronounced slowdown is estimated in advanced economies. For Moody’s there is concern about food insecurity which aggravates social difficulties and risks unleashing socio-political instability and violence. Especially in importing countries, at prohibitive prices, of foodstuffs.

The current account deficit worsens, draining foreign exchange reserves. Entire nations at risk of vulnerability because they lack “immune defenses”. It should be added that the fight against inflation, which is growing in relation to wages, could induce central banks to drastically tighten monetary policy.

For a longer period than previously anticipated

After the hangover of free money, for developing countries, interest rate increases will have dramatic consequences. The increases have already cost hundreds of billions of dollars in debt bottlenecks become a stormy sea.

DDT killed the parasites but poisoned several edible products. Finance has had the merit of enlivening the static nature of the economy. Into which a disorderly globalization has plunged that has deluded many. Markets without rules and massive use of debt, leverage to make money. The crises, which have taught little in recent years, have been aggravated by wars and exponential increases in energy products.

So inflation. From overheating and costs

Scarce resources increase selfishness and despair. What to do? Many things but first of all common sense to deal with debt. That,

it must be remembered, in the end someone will have to honor.