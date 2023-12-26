There is upside potential, especially for tech stocks – thanks to interest rate cuts

In addition, lower interest rates allow technology companies in particular to obtain money on better terms. And they need that. Research and development, launching products, advertising, etc. – all of this costs money, a lot of money. And the more “expensive” it is to borrow, the more difficult it becomes, especially for small to medium-sized tech companies, whose liquidity levels are often strained anyway.

In this context, I would like to point to the venture capital scene in Silicon Valley as an example. They have more than halved their investments in the current year compared to 2022. Why invest money in risky start-ups when you can invest it on the interest rate market at reasonably reasonable conditions? But this interrupted a key factor in the Silicon Valley growth machine. If no more money is added from “below”, less comes out “above”. In the third quarter, the number of unicorns fell to its lowest level since 2016. Unicorns are young companies that are valued at at least one billion US dollars before going public.

