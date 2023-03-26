| As a court-appointed witness counsel, a lawyer can, exceptionally, charge a higher flat-rate fee according to § 51 Para. 1 sentence 2 RVG if this is appropriate instead of the statutory fees due to the special scope of the matter (OLG Dresden 3.1.23, 4 St 2/21, retrieval no. 233474). |

In the underlying case, a witness was questioned in the witness protection program for several hours on twelve days of the main hearing, which lasted about four months. In some cases, the interrogations lasted longer than seven hours, almost the entire day of the hearing. The witness was questioned by the Senate, the federal prosecutor’s office, eight defense attorneys and the representatives of the joint plaintiffs on various issues.

The Higher Regional Court therefore approved a flat fee i. hv EUR 8,000 and was based on the fees that a public defender would have been entitled to. Admittedly, the activity of witness assistance is to be regarded as an individual activity and limited to the questioning. However, given the number of interrogation days and the duration of the interrogations, the increase that may then be awarded does not appear to be appropriate. Rather, a “defense counsel-like” position is to be assumed, for which the fees according to No. 4100, possibly No. 4104, No. 4118 VV RVG and the corresponding appointment fees according to No. 4120 VV RVG, these possibly with length surcharge and custody surcharges, total EUR 8,213 would have arisen.

(Communicated by Attorney Detlef Burhoff, RiOLG a.D., Leer/Augsburg)