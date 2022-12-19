Source: Dongxing Futures Author: Dongxing Futures

Research report text

[Changes in main indicators]

[Summary and Operation Suggestions]

CE last weekcottonThe main force fluctuated, and the main contract price of US cotton was 81.96 cents/lb, a weekly increase of 1.16%. Last week, the demand for US cotton exports remained weak. The weekly contracted volume was 18,647 bales, with a total of 8.75 million bales, a decrease of 10% year-on-year. In addition, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points, basically in line with market expectations, and said it would not cut interest rates before 2024, suppressing US cotton prices.

Domestically, last weekZheng MianIt was a strong performer, up 2.17% for the week. Recently, cotton processing and exports to Xinjiang have resumed, and commercial cotton stocks have increased. On the demand side, with the optimization of domestic epidemic prevention and control policies and the domestic market’s goal of expanding domestic demand, the market’s expectations for future market demand are positive. A slight rebound, a slight increase in downstream purchases, and the current cotton warehouse receipts are at a low level, which also enhances the confidence of the bulls. However, the yarn inventory of spinning mills remains high, and after the optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy, the infection rate is fast, and there may still be some pressure on the demand side, so it is not appropriate to be overly optimistic.

On the whole, the short-term cotton price has reversed its downward trend, and the demand is expected to be good and the warehouse receipts are low. Cotton prices may still maintain a rebound trend. In the later stage, we will pay attention to the real improvement in demand. If the demand follow-up is not as expected, it is not ruled out that cotton prices will go down again .

【Market review】

Futures price trend:

Spot price trend:

Cotton import profit:

Basis and monthly spread:

Cotton yarn price:

Imported cotton yarn profit:

【Analysis of supply and demand】

Global cotton supply and demand balance sheet:

US cpl and core cpl:

US cotton export sales:

Procurement from China and other countries:

CTFC positions:

The operating rate of cotton ginning factories and the inspection situation of lint cotton:

Cotton stocks:

The operating rate and raw material inventory of textile enterprises:

Yarn inventory days and weaving mill starts:

Warehouse Receipt Quantity:

