There is the violent colleague who screams in a moment of anger “I’ll break your face”. And there is the one that instead implements a more subtle strategy, perhaps recommending to newcomers to don’t lend money to the desk neighbor because he will never return them, or puts him in the pillory for real or presumed defects: they range from irony about professional flaws, to the “bad luck” that would also fall on those who limit themselves to pronouncing the name of the victim of these attentions .