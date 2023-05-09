Home » There’s still a lot of work to do
There’s still a lot of work to do

Similar to FMC, the clinic service provider Vamed seems to have had a life of its own for a long time. In any case, a few weeks ago, as reported by WirtschaftsWoche, a fire letter from the group’s headquarters reached the Vamed management in Vienna. The smallest subsidiary of Fresenius plans, builds and operates clinics worldwide. The confidential company letter mentions “performance, liquidity and compliance risks”. “The current problem areas” of the Vamed group have caused “great concern” with the Fresenius board, according to the letter from the group’s legal department. The Vamed management should provide “financial and budget information” quickly and work out a “turnaround plan”. The addressees of the letter were Vamed CEO Ernst Wastler, his colleagues, supervisory board members and shareholders.

Also read: Fire letter from the head office – Fresenius takes action at the subsidiary Vamed

The current quarterly figures also show how dramatic the situation is: Between January and March, Vamed incurred an operating loss of minus 27 million euros; in the same period of the previous year, there was still a small profit. The group explains the misery, among other things, that parts of the project business did not show a contribution margin and promised business initiations did not work.

