The EU energy ministers have given the definitive green light to stop the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035. The measure passed with the favorable vote of Germany which obtained a derogation for synthetic fuels. Italy – according to what we learn – abstained. As well as Bulgaria. Poland instead voted against.

