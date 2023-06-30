These 10 quality stocks are still cheap now, according to analysts

Investors wondering where to find good value in today’s market should take a look at Morningstar’s analysis. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The stock market got off to a shaky start in 2023, but has since recovered strongly.

Although prices are at their highest levels in years, there are still plenty of opportunities to find cheap stocks.

Morningstar has unveiled the ten cheapest quality stocks that are perfect for long-term investors.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Stock markets have been in overdrive lately as the ongoing market rally continues. The S&P 500, which closed at 4,378 points Tuesday afternoon, is up nearly 14.5 percent year-to-date. The US index is currently at its highest since hitting its all-time high in December 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

