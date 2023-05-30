These 10 tech stocks are cheap now, according to Morningstar

According to Morningstar, investors should look past the near-term pressures and instead focus on the long-term tailwinds in the tech industry. ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Investors haven’t missed out on the technology sector’s outperformance yet, according to Morningstar.

The company explains why, despite a looming downturn, long-term tailwinds should continue to support the tech sector.

Morningstar analysts also highlighted 10 broad moat tech stocks that are cheap today.