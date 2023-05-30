These 10 tech stocks are cheap now, according to Morningstar

Investors haven’t missed out on the technology sector’s outperformance yet, according to Morningstar.
The company explains why, despite a looming downturn, long-term tailwinds should continue to support the tech sector.
Morningstar analysts also highlighted 10 broad moat tech stocks that are cheap today.
We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.
After an absolutely brutal 2022, it seems like the tech sector has regained its place at the top of the stock market.