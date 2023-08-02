These AI stocks recommend Bank of America and UBS

AI stocks still have room to grow, although some names are better suited than others. picture alliance / NurPhoto | Jaap Arriens

Artificial intelligence has been a defining theme in the markets this year, and stock prices have soared.

Three leading Wall Street companies have warmed to the technology in the past few months.

Here’s how Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and UBS recommend investing in AI.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Some Wall Street pundits fear investors are getting carried away by the artificial intelligence hype. In contrast, three leading investment firms are becoming increasingly confident that AI will actually live up to the high expectations: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and UBS.

The three investment giants are more bullish on AI stocks, having hesitated earlier this year as shares in companies linked to the technology soared. In separate notes from late July, the companies shared why they are now more positive about AI.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

