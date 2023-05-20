These are derivatives and this is how you trade the financial instruments

Options, futures, certificates and swaps: Derivatives are complex financial products. Getty Images / joakimbkk

Derivatives are complex financial instruments whose price is derived from underlying assets such as securities. Investors thus speculate on the price development without actually having to own the underlying asset. The most important derivatives include options, futures, certificates and swaps. It is theoretically possible to achieve above-average returns with some derivatives. However, the financial products also harbor high risks – because the loss is not limited to 100 percent.

Anyone who moves in the world of finance will sooner or later come across the term derivatives. The uses of the financial instruments are diverse – from speculative profit opportunities to hedging risks. But what exactly are derivatives and how are they traded?

Derivatives: a definition

Various investment instruments are summarized under the term derivatives. These are quite complex financial products. Because derivatives are derived from the price of underlying assets. Anyone who buys a derivative is therefore speculating on the price development of the respective underlying asset, but does not have to own the actual trading object.

Underlyings on which a derivative is based can, for example, be securities such as Shares and bonds or entire indices. However, derivatives can also be derived from interest rate developments, currencies or commodity prices.

The prices of the derivatives depend on the price fluctuations of the underlying assets. However, you can replicate these fluctuations disproportionately. This means that if the price of the underlying asset – for example a security – rises, the value of some derivatives rises even more. If the price falls again, the losses are multiplied with derivatives.

What kind of derivatives are there?

Derivatives can at a Bank or bought from a broker. For private investors, they are mainly used for speculation. However, institutional investors also use derivatives to hedge currency and price risks.

The most important derivatives include options, futures, certificates and swaps.

who one Option, or buys a warrant, secures the right to buy (call option) or sell (put option) an underlying asset at a predetermined time and at a predetermined price. However, there is no obligation to actually buy or sell the underlying asset. Since the actual deal takes place in the future, options are also known as futures transactions.

At Futures This is different: here the buyer and seller undertake to buy or sell the underlying asset at a specified price at a specific future date. Otherwise, futures, also known as futures contracts, work in a similar way to options.

With certificates investors also bet on the development of an underlying asset. The special feature is that certificates are issued by a bank, i.e. an issuer. This type of derivative can be, for example, the value of an index, a stock or a raw material depict.

Swaps are derivatives where two parties agree to exchange future cash flows over a period of time. There are interest rate, currency and commodity swaps. The barter transactions are primarily carried out by banks, Pursue and institutional investors to implement complex financial strategies, hedge risks or speculate on market conditions.

Trading derivatives: pros and cons

Derivatives offer a variety of investment opportunities, but also involve a higher risk for private investors than many other financial products, as they usually have a leverage effect. They are therefore only suitable for experienced investors. Trading derivatives requires a deeper understanding of financial markets and careful risk assessment.

One advantage of derivatives is that they sometimes make it possible to invest in markets that are otherwise difficult or impossible to access for private investors. If the expectations of Investors actually occur, it is also possible to achieve above-average returns with the financial products.

However, therein lies the catch. Because investors can also do a disproportionately large amount with derivatives Money lose – with some products like options even more than they even used. As a result, the risk is almost infinitely high. In addition, with many products it is not immediately apparent what costs the investor will incur.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.