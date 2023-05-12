Home » These are four things homebuyers regret the most
These are four things homebuyers regret the most

by admin
People who buy a property with their partner have the greatest regrets.
picture alliance / Shotshop | Monkey Business 2

A survey by the construction financier Dr. Klein shows that 92 percent of real estate buyers are satisfied with their property. Nevertheless, many respondents regret some aspects of the purchase.

59 percent of people who bought their property with their partner regret their decision – more men than women regret the joint decision.

Almost a third regret buying through a broker and 16 percent regret having borrowed money from their family for the purchase.

Fulfilling your dream of owning your own home or buying a property as an investment is usually not something you just decide to do. However, despite careful planning and thorough deliberation, many people only realize after the fact what they should have done differently. This shows a current Opinion poll of the construction financier Dr. Small.

He interviewed around 1,500 people between the ages of 25 and 49 who own real estate online. 93 percent of all respondents are satisfied with the property they bought and would buy it again. But they also regret some things.

1. Buying real estate together with your partner

About one in six respondents who bought a property in a partnership said the purchase put a strain on the relationship. Only 38 percent would do everything the same way again. 59 percent even completely regretted the purchase. Men in particular (64 percent) regretted the joint purchase decision. For women it was only 54 percent.

2. Buying property through an agent

Almost half of all those surveyed had bought their property through an agent. 32 percent regret it afterwards. On the other hand, 96 percent of people who bought their property privately are satisfied.

3. Buying decision based on gut feeling

Almost three quarters of those surveyed made their purchasing decision rationally. Only eleven percent of this group regret the decision. Of the people who decided more on instinct, 20 percent regretted it.

4. Borrowed money from family

Most of the property owners surveyed (92 percent) were happy not to have borrowed money from family members. Among those who received financial support from their family, 16 percent regretted it.

Nevertheless, Valentina Lorei, financing expert at Dr. Klein that the support of the family has great advantages. “Because the more equity capital is brought in, the better the conditions for the loan.” In order to avoid possible family disputes, she recommends written agreements.

