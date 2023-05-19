These are the 5 most popular SUVs of 2023

SUVS are the most popular vehicle type in 2023. So were according to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) 28.8 percent of new SUVs registered in 2023 (up to and including April 2023).
One of the most popular SUV models of the year is the VW T-Roc* (first place), the VW Tiguan* (second place) and that Tesla Model Y* (third place). Fourth and fifth places go to Mercedes GLC* and the VW T-Cross*.
Here we present the five most popular SUVs in 2023 and the right leasing offers for them. You can find more leasing deals in our Leasing-Rechnerwhere we researched the deals offers.
28.8 percent of the new cars registered in 2023 are SUVs. This makes SUVs by far the most popular vehicle type of the year – ahead of the compact class (16.0 percent) and off-road vehicles (11.9 percent). This is the result of a statistic of all new registrations by the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) up to and including April 2023.
These SUVs are the most popular
But which models are particularly in demand? This question can also be answered using the KBA statistics. The most popular model is the VW T-Roc, which has been registered 22,633 times so far in 2023. With 21,125 new registrations for the Tiguan also takes second place to Volkswagen. Far behind on the Third place goes to the Tesla Model Y with 17,487 new registrations. The Mercedes GLC (12,021 new registrations) and the VW T-Cross (9775 new registrations) complete the Top Five of the most popular SUVs in 2023.
The top 10 most popular SUVs 2023 at a glance
And which models are in sixth through tenth place? We have listed the ten most popular SUVs in Germany for you here:
- Platz: VW T-Roc with 22,633 new registrations up to and including April 2023
- Platz: VW Tiguan with 21,125 new registrations up to and including April 2023
- Platz: Tesla Model Y with 17,487 new registrations up to and including April 2023
- Platz: Mercedes GLK/GLC with 12,021 new registrations up to and including April 2023
- Platz: VW T-Cross with 9775 new registrations up to and including April 2023
- Platz: VW ID.4/ID.5 with 9505 new registrations up to and including April 2023
- Platz: BMW X1 with 9181 new registrations up to and including April 2023
- Platz: Audi Q3 with 9137 new registrations up to and including April 2023
- Platz: Cupra Formentor with 9028 new registrations up to and including April 2023
- Platz: Audi Q5 with 8676 new registrations up to and including April 2023
Here you can lease Germany’s most popular SUVs 2023
We have in our Leasing-Rechner searched for the best deals on the five most popular SUV models. So if you are looking for an attractive deal for one of the vehicles, you will find it here. Alternatively, you can also search for offers yourself in our calculator. Click on this link to be redirected to the calculator.
The leasing conditions for the Volkswagen T-Roc at a glance
|Target group:
|Private and commercial leasing
|Duration:
|48 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|214,00 Euro
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|990,00 Euro
|list price:
|30.065,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,71
|Total cost factor:
|0,78
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|110 PS (81 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|up to 185 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 135 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Automatic climate control, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, tire pressure monitoring system, rain sensor, cruise control, trip computer, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning system and more
|Color:
|not specified
|Delivery time:
|about six months
The leasing conditions for the Volkswagen Tiguan at a glance
|Target group:
|Private leasing
|Duration:
|48 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|271,00 Euro
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|1150,00 Euro
|list price:
|35.800,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,76
|Total cost factor:
|0,82
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|130 PS (96 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|up to 195 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 151 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Trip computer, parking assist, emergency brake assist, keyless central locking, auto start/stop, parking assist, drowsiness warning, lane departure warning, climate control, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen and more
|Color:
|grau
|Delivery time:
|about seven months
The leasing conditions for the Tesla Model Y at a glance
|Target group:
|Private and commercial leasing
|Duration:
|60 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|640,01 Euro
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|no
|list price:
|56.320,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|1,14
|Total cost factor:
|1,14
|Circuit:
|Automatic
|Perfomance:
|299 PS (220 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|up to 217 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 16 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 0 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Onboard computer, navigation system, touchscreen, parking assistant, emergency brake assistant, blind spot assistant, rain sensor, cruise control, drowsiness warning system, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic climate control, keyless central locking, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, lane departure warning system and more
|Color:
|white
|Delivery time:
|immediately available
The leasing conditions for the Mercedes GLC at a glance
|Target group:
|Private and commercial leasing
|Duration:
|60 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|413,14 Euro
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|no
|list price:
|47.874,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,86
|Total cost factor:
|0,86
|Circuit:
|Automatic
|Perfomance:
|204 PS (150 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|up to 227 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 6.1 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 161 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Rain sensor, navigation system, parking aid, emergency brake assistant, on-board computer, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic climate control, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, drowsiness warning system and more
|Color:
|grau
|Delivery time:
|immediately available
The leasing conditions for the Volkswagen T-Cross at a glance
|Target group:
|Private leasing
|Duration:
|48 Fun
|Mileage:
|10,000 kilometers a year
|Monthly Rate:
|211,00 Euro
|special payment:
|no
|Deployment Fee:
|1159.00 euros (including registration)
|list price:
|26.225,00 Euro
|Leasingfaktor:
|0,80
|Total cost factor:
|0,90
|Circuit:
|manually
|Perfomance:
|95 PS (70 Kilowatts)
|Top speed:
|up to 180 km/h
|Consumption:
|combined 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers
|CO2 emissions:
|combined 130 grams per kilometer
|Furnishing:
|Automatic climate control, multifunction steering wheel, drowsiness warning system, rain sensor, automatic start/stop, parking aid, touchscreen and more
|Color:
|grau
|Delivery time:
|about five months