These are the best mutual funds

However, many Germans are extremely conservative when it comes to their investments and thus also their retirement provisions, shy away from any risk and prefer guarantees. “Guarantee eats up returns,” warns Kukovic. Morgenstern is also more than aware of the often low risk appetite of his compatriots. “A private pension with a guarantee is only recommended for savers with a pronounced need for security, who can only sleep peacefully if they get a guaranteed commitment,” says the spokesman for the DIA German Institute for Old-Age Provision. “But you have to be aware that you buy this supposed security at a high price with a considerable sacrifice in return.” In addition, the savers must be aware that with such a nominal guarantee of these pensions they only have a supposed security. “The real value of the guarantee decreases, especially in times of high inflation like we have now,” he emphasizes.

Morgen & Morgen has exclusively chosen the best fund pensions with a guarantee for WirtschaftsWoche. Two sample cases were considered: A 50-year-old concludes a contract with a monthly contribution of 750 euros for a period of twelve years. A 37-year-old provides for over 30 years with a monthly contribution of 250 euros. Both choose a gross premium guarantee of 80 percent and a pension guarantee period of ten years. They also opt for the medium opportunity-risk class 3. The contracts with the best price-performance ratio were awarded.