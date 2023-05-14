These are the best universities for industrial engineers

Then in the wake of the skills shortage companies are ready to broaden their search focus. In the meantime, 23 percent of those surveyed even refer to the strategy of recruiting new employees abroad. A year ago it was 18 percent. The proportion of those who say they are considering or planning to search abroad has increased even more, from 40 to 48 percent.

HR managers have also been looking around at universities of applied sciences for a long time – especially since their graduates often score points with more practical knowledge, and may even be tied to the company during a practical semester. According to the university ranking, they are looking for industrial engineers primarily at the HWT Berlin, which was in second place last year, and at the Munich University of Applied Sciences, which lost first place from last year. In third place, just like last year: TH Köln. With the Hanover University of Applied Sciences, the current ranking in the field of industrial engineering also includes a newcomer in the top ten – in ninth place.