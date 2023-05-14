Home » These are the best universities for industrial engineers
Business

These are the best universities for industrial engineers

by admin
These are the best universities for industrial engineers

Then in the wake of the skills shortage companies are ready to broaden their search focus. In the meantime, 23 percent of those surveyed even refer to the strategy of recruiting new employees abroad. A year ago it was 18 percent. The proportion of those who say they are considering or planning to search abroad has increased even more, from 40 to 48 percent.

HR managers have also been looking around at universities of applied sciences for a long time – especially since their graduates often score points with more practical knowledge, and may even be tied to the company during a practical semester. According to the university ranking, they are looking for industrial engineers primarily at the HWT Berlin, which was in second place last year, and at the Munich University of Applied Sciences, which lost first place from last year. In third place, just like last year: TH Köln. With the Hanover University of Applied Sciences, the current ranking in the field of industrial engineering also includes a newcomer in the top ten – in ninth place.

See also  US stocks pre-market: the three major futures were mixed

You may also like

Top salary, but without stress: Reddit discussion about...

Financial Breakfast on May 13: Gold hits the...

Carlo Rovelli, reverse: he will be invited to...

Interest Report: This bank pays three percent interest...

That’s what Aldi and Sky say about Jeremy...

Carlo Rovelli, reverse: he will be invited to...

In April this year, Jinan City’s financial operation...

Banco Bpm record, accounts skyrocketing. Profit boom to...

Bizarre before and after photo: Old house surrounded...

Rome: 18-year-old girl raped on the street in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy