Home » These are the cities with the highest quality of life for expats
Business

These are the cities with the highest quality of life for expats

by admin
These are the cities with the highest quality of life for expats

“The data shows that cities with a high quality of life offer their citizens and expatriates access to excellent healthcare, education, infrastructure and social services,” says Markus Kurth, Global Mobility Practice Lead Germany & Austria at Mercer. “The current global situation is characterized by geopolitical turmoil, natural disasters and economic volatility, which are having a significant impact on cities and their attraction to talent.” This would mean many employees are rethinking their priorities and the quality of life that they and their families have in the places they live in to whom they live and work.

See also  Superbonus 110, the extension for villas

You may also like

Xiaomi: Yu Chengdong’s unfounded and untrue remarks about...

Popular, Inc. Appoints Jorge J. García as New...

Resolution 14 of 05/12/2023 – Secretariat of State...

Gold closes: Pay attention to the Federal Reserve’s...

Volkswagen wants to hire 3,000 engineers in China...

The Disappearance of Peter Doelger’s Wealth: A Case...

Maneuver, the amendment for the Strait Bridge arrives....

The Central Economic Work Conference was held in...

Three Powerball Tickets Sold in Puerto Rico Win...

Africa: CDP confirms its commitment to climate-resilient infrastructure

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy