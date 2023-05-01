These are the “costs of default”

| Who bears which costs in a default judgment? This question also arises if, after a default judgment (VU) has been issued and subsequent objection proceedings, the following decision on costs is made: “The costs are offset against each other, with the exception of the costs of the default judgment, which the defendant has to bear.” |

1. Additional costs as a result of the objection procedure

The costs of the delay do not include the costs of the missed appointment or the failure to file a defense notice. Rather, it is the additional costs that arose from the fact that the proceedings were continued following an objection (cf. N. Schneider, NJW-Special 23, 91). It depends on the costs that would not have arisen if the party had not been late in the appointment. A distinction must be made between legal fees and court costs. Whether additional costs were actually incurred as a result of one party’s default will only be clarified in the subsequent cost determination procedure.

2. Attorney’s Fees

The lawyer only receives a fee for the first appointment. However, the defaulting party must bear the (proportional) costs incurred as a result of their default (= so-called default costs). This also applies if the defaulting party has filed a successful appeal.

Note | If the defendant had not defaulted on the first appointment and if negotiations had taken place there, a 1.2 appointment fee would also have been incurred. Since the second appointment in the objection procedure does not trigger any further fees, because the procedure up to the issuance of the VU and the objection procedure form the same matter in terms of fees (§ 15 Para. 2 RVG), there are no further (default) costs.

3. Court Fees

If the legal proceedings are terminated by withdrawal of the action, acknowledgment or waiver judgment, court settlement or declaration of completion without a decision on costs pursuant to § 91a ZPO ends, the 3.0 procedural fee according to No. 1210 KV GKG is reduced to 1.0 (No. 1211 KV GKG). An exception to this is made if an insurance company has preceded it (cf. No. 1211 KV GKG a. E.). Even the objection repeatedly raised in practice that a cost reduction to 1.0 has been foiled does not change anything. The decree of the VU has no influence on the amount of the 3.0 fee for the procedure in general, which was incurred from the beginning and later not reduced (OLG Köln NJW 19, 614). This 3.0 fee did not arise as a result of default.