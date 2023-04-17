Home » These are the five best fund companies
These are the five best fund companies

by admin
Newspaper, stock market section, fund company Flossbach von Storch
picture alliance / picture agency online/Schöning | Picture agency online/Schöning

With Flossbach von Storch, there is only one German asset manager among the top 5 fund companies in Europe, as shown by an evaluation exclusively available to the “Frankfuerter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.”

The Cologne company ended up in third place. The first two places were taken by Royal London and Vanguard.

Otherwise, German fund houses only performed mediocre in the evaluation.

Flossbach von Storch is the only German company among the top 5 fund companies. This is shown by an analysis by the fund analysis company Envestor, whichFrankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper (FAS) is available. The analysts analyzed 20,000 actively managed funds across Europe and created a ranking for the 50 most important fund companies.

The company Royal London came in first, although German investors cannot invest in their funds. The US financial services provider Vanguard took second place, followed by the Cologne-based asset manager Flossbach von Storch. Flossbach von Storch manages a total of 70 billion euros. Asset manager Bert Flossbach invests primarily in quality stocks.

Behind the German outlier were US bank JPMorgan and Dutch wealth management firm Robeco. Overall, the German fund houses only came off mediocre in the evaluation. The next best ended up in thirteenth place.

