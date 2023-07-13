These are the five most popular SUVs in 2023 & where you can lease them

The VW T-Roc is one of the most popular SUVs of 2023 PR/Business Insider

SUVS are the most popular vehicle type in 2023. So were according to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) 29.5 percent of new SUVs registered in 2023 (up to and including June 2023).

One of the most popular SUV models of the year is the VW T-Roc* (first place), that Tesla Model Y* (second place) and the VW ID.4* (third place). Fourth and fifth places go to Mercedes GLC* and the BMW X1*.

Here we present the five most popular SUVs in 2023 and the right leasing offers for them. You can find more leasing deals in our leasing calculator, where we researched the offers.

29.5 percent of the new cars registered in 2023 are SUVs. This makes SUVs by far the most popular vehicle type of the year – ahead of the compact class (15.8 percent) and small cars (11.6 percent). This is the result of a statistic of all new registrations by the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) up to and including June 2023.

These SUVs are the most popular

But which models are particularly in demand? This question can also be answered using the KBA statistics. The most popular model is the VW T-Roc, which has been registered 36,365 times so far in 2023. With 27,825 new registrations of the second place to the Tesla Model Y. Far behind on the third place goes to the VW ID.4 with 18,377 new registrations. The Mercedes GLC (17,977 new registrations) and the BMW X1 (15,934 new registrations) complete the Top Five of the most popular SUVs in 2023.

The top 10 most popular SUVs 2023 at a glance

And which models are in sixth through tenth place? We have listed the ten most popular SUVs in Germany for you here:

1. Platz: VW T-Roc myth 36,365 new registrations up to and including June 2023

2. Platz: Tesla Model Y mit 27,825 new registrations up to and including June 2023

3. Platz: VW ID.4/ID.5 mit 18,377 new registrations up to and including June 2023

4. Platz: Mercedes-Benz GLK/GLC with 17,977 new registrations up to and including June 2023

5. Platz: BMW X1 with 15,934 new registrations up to and including June 2023

6. Platz: VW T-Cross with 15,419 new registrations up to and including June 2023

7. Platz: Cupra Formentor mit 14,749 new registrations up to and including June 2023

8. Platz: Opel Mokka what 13,135 new registrations up to and including June 2023

9. Platz: Mercedes-Benz GLA with 11,667 new registrations up to and including June 2023

10. Platz: VW Taigo mit 11,566 new registrations up to and including June 2023

Here you can lease Germany’s most popular SUVs 2023

We used our leasing calculator to find the best deals for the five most popular SUV models. So if you are looking for an attractive deal for one of the vehicles, you will find it here. Alternatively, you can also search for offers yourself in our calculator. Click on this link to be redirected to the calculator.

The leasing conditions for the VW T-Roc at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:219,00 Eurospecial payment:noDeployment Fee:nolist price:32.500,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,67Total cost factor:0,67Fuel:PetrolCircuit:manuallyPerfomance:110 PS (81 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 185 km/hConsumption:combined 5.9 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 135 grams per kilometerFurnishing:On-board computer, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, drowsiness warning system, cruise control, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, multifunction steering wheel, lane departure warning system and moreColor:BeigeDelivery time:about seven months

The leasing conditions for the Tesla Model Y at a glance

Target group:commercial leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:559,30 Eurospecial payment:noDeployment Fee:one-off 990.00 euroslist price:47.567,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:1,18Total cost factor:1,22Fuel:electricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:299 PS (220 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 217 km/hConsumption:combined 15.7 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:keyless central locking, cruise control, parking assistance, climate control, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, rain sensor, trip computer, navigation system, touch screen and moreColor:WhiteDelivery time:immediately available

The leasing conditions for the VW ID.4 at a glance

Target group:Private leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:351,00 Eurospecial payment:one-off EUR 3,000.00 for BAFA environmental bonus (can be refunded)Deployment Fee:one-off 1238.00 euroslist price:37.655,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,93Total cost factor:1,00Fuel:electricCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:170 PS (125 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 160 km/hConsumption:combined 16.2 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 0 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Multifunction steering wheel, air conditioning, on-board computer, voice control, drowsiness warning system, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant and moreColor:GrauDelivery time:about twelve months

The leasing conditions for the Mercedes Benz GLC at a glance

Target group:Private and commercial leasing (used; mileage: 5000 kilometers)Duration:48 FunMileage:5000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:983,99 Eurospecial payment:noDeployment Fee:nolist price:103.416,95 EuroLeasingfaktor:0,95Total cost factor:0,95Fuel:PetrolCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:390 PS (287 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 250 km/hConsumption:combined 10.2 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 232 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Privacy glazing, on-board computer, navigation system, touchscreen, cruise control, parking aid, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic climate control, rain sensor, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, emergency brake assistant, blind spot assistant and moreColor:GrauDelivery time:immediately available

The leasing conditions for the BMW X1 at a glance

Target group:Private and commercial leasingDuration:48 FunMileage:10,000 kilometers a yearMonthly Rate:475,00 Eurospecial payment:noDeployment Fee:nolist price:43.150,00 EuroLeasingfaktor:1,10Total cost factor:1,10Fuel:PetrolCircuit:AutomaticPerfomance:136 PS (100 Kilowatts)Top speed:up to 205 km/hConsumption:combined 7.1 liters per 100 kilometersCO2 emissions:combined 159 grams per kilometerFurnishing:Rain sensor, cruise control, navigation system, automatic start/stop, parking assistance, drowsiness warning system, automatic climate control, keyless central locking, touchscreen, emergency brake assistant, multifunction steering wheel, on-board computer, voice control, tire pressure monitoring system and moreColor:SchwarzDelivery time:about three months

