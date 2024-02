These investors from large VC firms specialize in startups with SaaS models. What do you look for in the pitch deck? Which founders have the best chances?

Many investors receive dozens of pitch decks every day. Everyone wants their money, but only the best get it. Five top investors, who primarily look at applications from SaaS startups, told us how you can stand out from the crowd. What are their red flags? What always has to be done? What never works? Read all the details here.

Share this: Facebook

X