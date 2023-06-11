These are the mandatory titles in the stock exchange depot

A high-yield pearl from Eastern Switzerland is a must in every depot – and other stock market tips of the week In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why the Eastern Swiss technology champion VAT remains a safe bet and why he is enthusiastic about Eli Lilly.

The papers of are going strong Eli Lilly (LLY US): Over the past five years, shares of the US cancer drug maker have surged a whopping 463.1%. The future prospects of the 423 billion US dollar giant are great: Operating profit (EBIT) should increase from 7.265 billion dollars to 16.904 billion dollars between 2020 and 2025. With an expected return on invested equity of 72.3% by 2025, you may under no circumstances sell securities prematurely. (Kaufen)