These are the positive effects of work

These are the positive effects of work

That same year, Paul and a colleague collected responses from almost 1,000 people in Germany to test Jahoda’s theory. Employees reported a high level of time structure, social contacts, collective goals as well as a sense of meaning and activity. And not only in comparison to the unemployed, but also in comparison to other people who are not employed. So, for example, students, housewives and pensioners. Only when it comes to the status that work confers, according to Jahoda, the researchers “were unable to find any significant differences between those who are employed and those who are not,” as they write. In a current meta-analysis that appeared in the journal “Frontiers in Psychology” in March, Paul and fellow researchers found in a meta-analysis that employees reported significantly higher values ​​in all five categories – including status.

