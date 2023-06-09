These are the richest families in the world

Tenth place in the ranking of the richest families in the world goes to the Hoffmann family. (Photo: REUTERS)

Roche

Düsseldorf Globally successful corporations are still family-owned decades after they were founded. Private conflicts, takeovers and even world wars mark their history. But the success was passed on from generation to generation and with it the fortune.

Together, the ten richest families in the world own more than one Billion US-Dollar, as the financial service Bloomberg calculated at the end of 2022. The assets are primarily derived from the shares held in the family company.

The ranking ignores first generation fortunes and fortunes controlled by a single heir. Family clans whose sources of wealth are too opaque are also excluded – such as the Rockefellers.

These are currently the ten richest families in the world.

Platz 10 – Hoffmann, Cooling: Roche

The pharmaceutical company Roche achieved sales of more than 63 billion US dollars last year. The Swiss company was founded in Basel in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann. The group now employs more than 100,000 people in over 100 countries. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Hoffmann and Oeri families have assets of $45.1 billion.

Platz 9 – Thomson: Thomson Reuters

The Thomson family owns two thirds of the media group Thomson Reuters through their investment company The Woodbridge Company. In 2022, the group achieved sales of 6.6 billion US dollars. According to Bloomberg, the Thomson family is worth around $53.9 billion.

Platz 8 – Cargill, MacMillan: Cargill

The US agricultural company Cargill is one of the largest grain buyers in the world. About 90 percent of the company is owned by the Cargill and MacMillan families. According to Forbes magazine, the Cargill-McMillan family owns more billionaires – 14 in all – than any other family in the world. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the family has a total fortune of $65.2 billion.

Platz 7 – Wertheimer: Chanel

Mukesh Ambani is head of oil giant Reliance Industries. His family is the 6th richest family in the world. (Photo: Reuters)



Mukesh (left) and wife Nita Ambani

Brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer are reaping what their grandfather and designer Coco Chanel sowed in the early 1920s: you own Chanel the legendary luxury fashion brand, the classics like the “little black dress” or the perfume Chanel No. 5 has spawned. Sales of more than $17 billion last year, racehorses and vineyards result in a family fortune of around $79 billion.

6th place – Ambani: Oil

The owners of the luxury empire are the fourth richest family in the world. (Photo: Reuters)



Shopping bags from the luxury brand Hermes

In 1957, Dhirubhai Ambani founded the forerunner of today’s oil giant Reliance Industries. When he died without a will in 2002, his widow arranged the administration of the estate between the two sons. From now on, Mukesh Ambani watches over a global oil empire from Mumbai. Thanks to the family fortune of approx $84.6 billion he lives in a villa that is considered the most expensive private residence in the world.

5th place – Hermes: fashion and luxury

The ruler is at the head of the al Saud family. It is the fifth richest in the world, largely because of oil revenues. (Photo: Reuters)



Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Sau, King of Saudi Arabia

Jean-Louis Dumas, who died in 2010, is credited with Hermes into a global giant. Thanks to the sales of the luxury fashion label, the Hermes family can now make a fortune of $94.6 billion call their own.

4th place – Al Saud: Oil

The ruling family of Saudi Arabia is one of the ten richest families in the world. The asset estimate of $105 billion based on cumulative payouts received by royal family members over the past 50 years from the Royal Diwan, the King’s executive office. According to estimates, however, the assets of the approximately 15,000 family members are likely to be even higher.

3rd place – Koch: Koch Industries

In 1967 the brothers Frederick, Charles, David and William inherited their father Fred, who founded an oil refinery in Kansas in 1925 together with a classmate. After upheavals, several members left the family business in 1980.

The Mars family is the second richest in the world. (Foto: mauritius images / Felix Choo / Alamy)

M&M’s are part of the Mars portfolio

The brothers Charles and David, who died in 2019, reformed the corporate culture and created Koch Industries, a plastic, oil and gas, chemical and fertilizer blending company. With total assets of $128.8 billion the family makes it onto the podium. The two Koch brothers were among the greatest for decades supporters of conservative movements in the USA.

2nd place – Mars: Candy maker

The Waltons own Walmart, making them the richest family in the world. (Photo: Reuters)



Jim (left) and Rob Walton

Founder Frank Mars learned the craft of patisserie when he was a child. In 1911 he founded the company Mars, which is known today for chocolate bars, “M&Ms” and “Milky Way”. But the group, which employs 115,000 people worldwide, also produces “Wrigley’s Extra” chewing gum and “Whiskas” cat food.

The company, which is entirely family-owned, generated sales of $22 billion last year. A fortune from $160 billion makes the descendants of Frank Mars the second richest family in the world.

1st place – Walton: Walmart retail chain

Alice Walton (Photo: AFP)



The Walton family owns the US chain Walmart

As the owner of the world‘s largest retail chain Walmart the Waltons can call themselves the richest family in the world. More than 570 billion dollars in sales in around 12,000 branches worldwide draw the balance sheet of the family company in 2022. The assets are enclosed $224.5 billion. The distance to the second richest family, Mars, is very clear.

The richest families in the world in the table

Platz Family Assets 1. Walton 224,5 Mrd. Dollar 2. Mars 160 Mrd. Dollar 3. Koch 128,8 Mrd. Dollar 4. Al Saud 105 Mrd. Dollar 5. Hermes 94,6 Mrd. Dollar 6. Ambani 84,6 Mrd. Dollar 7. Wertheimer 79 Mrd. Dollar 8. Cargill 65,2 Mrd. Dollar 9. Thomson 53,9 Mrd. Dollar 10. Hoffmann, Cooling 45,1 Mrd. Dollar

What: Bloomberg

First publication: June 29, 2018, 9:57 a.m. (last updated on June 5, 2023, 3:15 p.m.).