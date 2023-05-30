These are the stocks a successful small-cap investor buys now

Royce Investment Partners co-CIO Francis Gannon and portfolio manager and chairman Chuck Royce. Royce Investment Partners

Chuck Royce has focused on small-caps since launching his first mutual fund in 1972. Today, his company has $11.8 billion under management, and almost all of that is invested in small-cap stocks. Royce and co-CIO Francis Gannon tell Business Insider how they’re investing now.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Aside from Warren Buffett, there aren’t many investors today who got into the market before the launch of a major index like the S&P 500 in March 1957. But Chuck Royce, who has focused on investing in smaller companies for more than 50 years, has done just that.