These are the ten richest Germans

Susanne Klatten is the fifth richest German. picture alliance / SVEN SIMON | Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON

The richest German is Dieter Schwarz, the founder of Lidl. Logistician Klaus-Michael Kühne follows in second place.

The Aldi and BMW heirs are also among the ten richest Germans.

The tenth richest German is Hexal co-founder Andreas Strüngmann.

Numerous billionaires live in Germany. Exactly how many are unclear, but estimates suggest there are more than 100. Some of them are even so rich that they are among the richest people in the world, regularly reported by the US media “Forbes” be determined. Business Insider introduces you to the current ten richest people in Germany.

Read too

The Reimanns are one of the richest families in Germany: This is how they built their billion-dollar fortune

10th place: Andreas Strüngmann (net worth $10.4 billion)

Thomas and Andreas Strüngmann were among the first Biontech investors. picture alliance / VisualEyze | Andreas Pohlmann

“Forbes” estimates Andreas Strüngmann’s fortune at $10.4 billion. (around 9.91 billion euros). Together with his brother (following in eighth place), he was one of the first investors in the German biotechnology company BionTech, which brought the first corona vaccine onto the market. He is co-founder of the pharmaceutical company Hexal, which he sold to the US company Novartis in 2005 for seven billion dollars. Read more about the Strüngmann twins’ latest acquisition here.

9th place: Andreas von Bechtolsheim (wealth $10.7 billion)

“Forbes” currently estimates Andreas von Bechtolsheim’s fortune at $10.7 billion (around 10.19 billion euros). He is one of the co-founders of the computer and software manufacturer Sun Microsystems. Much of his wealth comes from an early investment in Google, where he was one of the first investors. The Bavarian native is also co-founder, chairman and chief development officer of the US network technology manufacturer Arista Networks. Today he lives in Silicon Valley. You can read more about his investment in Google here.

8th place: Beate Heister (wealth 16.9 billion dollars)

Beate Heister is the daughter of Aldi Süd founder Karl Albrecht, who died in 2014 at the age of 94. She is the heiress and co-owner of Aldi Süd. “Forbes” estimates the German entrepreneur’s fortune at $16.9 billion (around 16.1 billion euros). Heister’s brother, Karl Albrecht Junior, is also a billionaire.

7th place: Karl Abrecht Junior (net worth $16.9 billion)

According to Forbes, the son of the Aldi founder is worth 16.9 billion dollars (around 16.1 billion euros). He is co-owner of the Aldi Süd supermarket chain, which emerged from a dispute between his father and his brother. In the past, the entrepreneur, who was born in 1947, worked at Aldi Süd. Among other things, he was responsible for business in the USA. In 2004 he withdrew from operational business.

6th place: Theo Albrecht Junior (net worth $17.7 billion)

Theo Albrecht Junior is co-owner of Aldi Nord; Forbes estimates his fortune at $17.7 billion (around 16.86 billion euros). Unlike his brother, he still works at the discounter. He has been a member of the board of directors since 1982. You can find out more about the Aldi heirs, their family dispute and its resolution here.

5th place: Susanne Klatten (wealth $22.6 billion)

Susanne Klatten owns around 19 percent of BMW shares. picture alliance / SVEN SIMON | Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON

Susanne Klatten’s fortune is estimated at 22.6 billion dollars (around 21.53 billion euros). It holds around 19 percent of the car manufacturer BMW. Her father, Herbert Quandt, was already involved in BMW and, after his death, bequeathed the shares to, among others, Susanne Klatten. Here you can find out why Susanne Klatten is not satisfied with the supervisory board.

4th place: Stefan Quandt (net worth $23.5 billion)

Stefan Quandt holds more than 20 percent of the car manufacturer BMW. picture alliance / SVEN SIMON | Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON

Stefan Quandt owns around 23.6 percent of the car manufacturer BMW. His fortune is estimated by Forbes at $23.5 billion (around €22.39 billion). He is the brother of Susanne Klatten, the richest woman in Germany (fifth place), who also has a stake in BMW. The billionaire, who is considered shy of publicity, is currently chairman of the BMW supervisory board, which oversees the car maker’s fortunes. You can read more about the family behind BMW here.

3rd place: Reinhold Würth (net worth: $27.5 billion)

It was Reinhold Würth who made the screw manufacturer Würth big. picture alliance/dpa | Christopher Schmidt

Reinhold Würth, who made the screw manufacturer Würth of the same name big, has a fortune of 27.5 billion dollars (around 26.20 billion euros), according to Forbes. He joined his father’s screw business at the age of 14. Five years later, in 1949, his father died and Reinhold Würth took over the two-man business. Under his leadership, Würth grew into the world market leader. Most recently, the company’s sales were more than 20 billion euros. Here you can find out what Reinhold Würth sees as his secret to success.

2nd place: Klaus-Michael Kühne (net worth: $31.5 billion)

Klaus-Michael Kühne with his wife Christine. picture alliance / Franz Neumayr / picturedesk.com | Franz Neumayr

The US mediumForbesKlaus-Michael Kühne estimates his fortune at 31.5 billion US dollars (around 30.01 billion euros). Most of that comes from publicly traded stocks he holds. Including the shares in logistics company Kühne + Nagel. His grandfather founded the company and his grandson then ran it for decades. There are also shares in the shipping company Hapag-Lloyd and 1.5 billion dollars (1.4 billion euros) from Lufthansa, in which he also holds shares. Read here why Klaus-Michael Kühne doesn’t want to invest any money in AI.

1st place: Dieter Schwarz (net worth: 46.9 billion dollars)

The Lidl founder is considered the richest German. His fortune according to Forbes: 46.9 billion US dollars (about 44.69 billion euros). In 1973 he opened the first branch of the discount chain. The company now has 11,000 branches in numerous countries, including the USA. The billionaire is considered shy of publicity. There are hardly any photos of him and he completely refuses to be interviewed. He invests a lot of his money in his hometown of Heilbronn. Find out here why Dieter Schwarz is also called the “Oligarch of Heilbronn”.

Read too

A survey shows when people really feel rich – and when they don’t

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

